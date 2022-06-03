‘Instant family’: Couple welcomes son, daughter within days and in different states

Much as it will surprise many readers, there was a time – – – a very long time indeed – – – when Tennessee was almost entirely a one-party state. Elections were decided inside the Democratic primaries. The highest office any Republican to could really aspire to with any expectation of reaching it was the U. S. House of Representatives, as the First and Second Congressional Districts in East Tennessee remained reliably in the hands of the GOP. In Middle Tennessee Republicans were as rare as unicorns and in West Tennessee only slightly less so. There were rare occasions when a Republican had come along and managed to win a two-year term as governor, usually when the Democratic Party had torn itself asunder in some brutal fight. That had happened in 1910 when the Democratic Party in Tennessee had split into two factions; the “Independent” Democrats allied themselves with the Republicans and Ben W. Hooper was elected governor twice, winning statewide elections in 1910 and 1912. The alliance referred to as the “Fusion” movement also elected both United States senators in the Tennessee General Assembly where Independent Democrats and Republicans combined to beat the regular Democratic nominees. Yet both Luke Lea and John Knight Shields were Independent Democrats, not Republicans.

