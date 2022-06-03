ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh police department 'mourning' the loss of beloved K-9 Bronco

 4 days ago
Raleigh, N.C. — A Raleigh K-9 officer died after serving with the department for eight...

WRAL

Raleigh police swarm Days Inn south of downtown

Raleigh, N.C. — A large police presence was evident Tuesday afternoon outside a Days Inn hotel south of downtown Raleigh. The parking lot of the hotel, at 3901 S. Wilmington St., was filled with police vehicles and officers, and a section was cordoned off by crime scene tape. Police...
WRAL News

Raleigh police unveiling new de-escalation and use of force policies

Raleigh, N.C. — The Raleigh Police Department is considering a new policy that would change how officers de-escalate tense situations. When police encounter a person who is experiencing a mental health crisis or could be putting the community in danger, there is a timeframe when officers can work to de-escalate the situation before making the call to use more force.
cbs17

Police investigate shooting at Raleigh Days Inn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Tuesday afternoon at a Days Inn Motel. Around noon, officers responded to the Days Inn Motel at 3901 South Wilmington St. Officials say an adult male victim was transported by private vehicle to the hospital for...
WRAL News

Raleigh police want to change use of force policies in tense situations

Raleigh, N.C. — The Raleigh Police Department is developing a new policy that would change how officers de-escalate tense situations. When police encounter a person who is experiencing a mental health crisis or could be putting the community in danger, there is a timeframe when officers can work to de-escalate the situation before making the call to use more force.
cbs17

Durham father seriously injured in motorcycle hit-and-run crash

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham Police are seeking information from the public about a motorcycle hit-and-run crash on Friday night that left a father critically injured. Andrew “Andy” Parks, 60, was riding his motorcycle home on Academy Road near the intersection of Chapel Hill Boulevard on Friday night around 10:30 p.m. when he was struck by what witnesses said was a dark colored SUV, according to Durham Police.
WRAL News

Rocky Mount man dies from shooting

Rocky Mount, N.C. — Rocky Mount police are investigating a homicide from Tuesday night. Officers responded to a shots fired call around Westwood Drive around 11 p.m. Maurice Lyons was found with a gunshot wound lying on the ground. Lyons was taken to UNC Nash Healthcare, where he died...
WRAL News

After 'accidental' shooting, WRAL asking about security inside Triangle hospitals

Goldsboro, N.C. — Just about 24 hours after a man allegedly shot his sister in a Wayne County hospital, plenty of questions remain about the incident and the response. Allen Carmichael, 40, of Goldsboro, remains at large, wanted for carrying a concealed weapon. Police say he accidentally shot his sister, Sade Jones, on Sunday night on the sixth floor at UNC Wayne Hospital. It is not clear why either Carmichael or Jones was at the hospital, why Carmichael was armed and what prompted the shooting.
WRAL News

Man shot during robbery at Raleigh gas station

Raleigh, N.C. — A man was shot Tuesday night in the parking lot of a gas station in Raleigh. Police said the man was slammed to the ground by the robber and was shot in the upper thigh outside of the the BP Gas Station on South Wilmington Street near Pecan Road. First responders took the man to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
WRAL News

Trooper fired then reinstated after Raleigh man's beating dies at 41

A state trooper exonerated for her role in an infamous beating of a man in Raleigh died last month after a surgical procedure, her lawyer told WRAL News. Tabithia Davis was fired by the Highway Patrol in June 2018 and was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, willfully failing to discharge duties, obstruction of justice and conspiracy to obstruct justice.
cbs17

Raleigh family gets help, tracks down stolen 34-foot camper days after it was swiped

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh family says their 34-foot camper that was stolen last weekend is home Sunday thanks to a lot of help from the community. Last Tuesday, Kalan Browne posted surveillance video on social media of a white truck with black ladder racks pulling out of a gated lot with the family’s camper, and she asked everyone to keep an eye out.
WRAL News

WRAL News

