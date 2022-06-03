ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hiltons, VA

Rosie Bledsoe

Kingsport Times-News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHILTONS, VA - Rosie Smith Bledsoe, 83, Hiltons, VA passed away, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center. Rosie was born in Scott County, VA on June 12, 1938, and was the daughter of the late Alp and Mary (Lane) Smith. In addition to her parents,...

www.timesnews.net

Comments / 0

Related
Kingsport Times-News

Virginia Marcella Robbins

KINGSPORT - Virginia Marcella Robbins, 94 of Kingsport, TN went to be with the Lord on Friday, June 3, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center. She was born on July 15, 1927 in Big Stone Gap, VA to the late Edward Amos and Nora Dulaney Robbins, Sr. She was retired from the United States Government. Virginia loved reading, traveling, spending time with her family and playing scrabble. She was also a member of the Toast Masters.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Joan Carroll Montgomery

KINGSPORT - On Sunday, June 5, 2022, Joan Carroll Montgomery of Kingsport passed away at the age of 87. She was a loving mother, sister, aunt and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew her. She was born on April 26, 1935, in Wallen’s Creek, Va daughter...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Paula Gail Bishop

FT. BLACKMORE, VA -- Paula Gail Bishop, 62, passed away on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at her home. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA.
WEBER CITY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Gene Otho Fox

WASHINGTON COUNTY - Gene Fox, resident of Washington County, TN., passed away on Friday June 3rd at JCMC, from complications associated with COPD. He was the son of Otho Eugene “Red” Fox and Mary Belle Virginia (Moffat) and was preceded in death by his late wife, Judith “Judy” Camilla (Warren) Fox. Gene’s surviving family are: sister, Barbara Souza of Winston-Salem, NC, In-Laws, Richard “Dickie” Warren (Nancy), Harriet Warren (Allen “Al”), Roger and Mary Smith of Kingsport, and Michael “Mike” and Kayla Warren of Johnson City, Daughters, Karen Elizabeth (Fox) Sherrod (Chester) Birmingham, AL, and Kristy Elise (Fox) Hensley (John), Jonesborough, TN, and Grandchildren: Laural Harrelson (Jon), Tucker Fox-Hart, Taylor Anthony, Cooper Fox-Hart, and several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
KINGSPORT, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Duffield, VA
Gate City, VA
Obituaries
City
Hiltons, VA
County
Scott County, VA
Local
Virginia Obituaries
City
Gate City, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Jeffrey L Bryant

KNOXVILLE - Jeffrey L. (aka “Otto”) Bryant, age 62, passed away May 9, 2022, at Westmoreland Health and Rehab Center, Knoxville, TN following several years of declining health. Jeff was born March 20, 1960, in Kingsport, TN and was the son of Otto H. and Katherine S. Bryant....
KNOXVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Raymond Isaac Lindsey

SURGOINSVILLE - Raymond Isaac Lindsey, age 72, of Surgoinsville, passed away on June 4, 2022. Raymond was born to Jim and Jewel Lindsey on June 11, 1949. He went to school at Surgoinsville High School. He worked as a pipe fitter and welding instructor for TVA for a number of years and retired in 2007. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War and served in the Marines and was awarded The Purple Heart. He was a member of the VFW and DAV.
SURGOINSVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

E. Martin Wright Jr.

KINGSPORT - Martin Wright passed away peacefully on Monday, June 6, 2022, in Kingsport, Tennessee. He was born July 11, 1944, in Johnson City, Tennessee. He is a proud graduate of Science Hill High School and served in the United States Army upon graduation. Following his military service, he attended East Tennessee State University receiving his Bachelor’s Degree in Education and Master’s Degree in Administration. He began teaching at Brookside Elementary School in 1968 and assisted in chartering the Sullivan County Education Association. He also served on the board of the Sullivan County Teachers Credit Union. He retired in June of 2010 from Sullivan County Schools where he served as Supervisor of Instructional Materials for 34 years. He also served as the Executive Secretary for the Tennessee Association of School Business Officials for 22 years. He is a member of First Broad Street United Methodist Church. He was a devoted husband, father, boss, and friend.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

James “Popidy” Allen Day

James “Popidy” Allen Day died Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at his residence surrounded by his family. He is now with his Lord and Savior Jesus. He was an active member of Cornerstone Church for many years. Jim was born June 9, 1938, in Rogersville, Tennessee. He was the only child of the late Earl and Katherine Smith Day of Church Hill, Tennessee. He was a graduate of Church Hill High School and continued his education at East Tennessee State University receiving a bachelor’s degree in business. He retired as the National Sales Manager for Bama Foods.
CHURCH HILL, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Carter
Kingsport Times-News

David Lee Owens

KINGSPORT - David Lee Owens, 63, of Kingsport, TN, passed away on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. He was born in Sullivan County in 1959. David attended Dobyns-Bennett. He loved fishing and football (college, NFL). He never met a stranger; he had many friends. He will be greatly missed by many.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

James David Parsons

APPALACHIA, VA - James David Parsons, 69, of Appalachia, VA received his eternal reward on Saturday, June 4th, 2022 from his home with his loving family by his side. To welcome James into Glory was his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, followed by his loving wife of 35 years, Mary Parsons.
APPALACHIA, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Frances Williams Sluss

CHURCH HILL - Frances Williams Sluss, 90, of Church Hill went to be with the Lord and her husband on Friday, June 3, 2022 at Church Hill Health and Rehab. She was a devoted member of Christian Life Center. Her greatest joys in life were spending time with her family, neighbors, and working in her yard. Frances was a loving wife, mother, mammaw, and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
CHURCH HILL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

West Ridge's Lexi Gilliam on way to national grocery bagging competition

BLOUNTVILLE — A Sullivan County high school student has things right in the bag, literally. And if you've ever shopped at select Food City grocery stores in Kingsport, Gray or Johnson City, she may have just bagged your groceries sometime over more than the past three years. She recently won the best grocery bagger in Tennessee award.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coy Will Pat#The Nursing Staff
Kingsport Times-News

Leonard Crawford

Leonard Crawford, 74, went home to be with Jesus on June 3, 2022. God saw you getting tired and a cure was not to be, so he put his arms around you and whispered, “Come to me”, with tearful eyes we watched you, and saw you pass away, although we loved you dearly, we knew you could not stay. Your golden heart stopped beating, your body laid to rest. God broke our hearts to prove to us, he only takes the best.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Miss M. Mabel Bright

Miss M. Mabel Bright, 97, passed away on Friday (6/3/22) after a brief illness. She was born to the late Edward and Gracie (Doran) Bright. Mabel will forever be remembered as a caring nurse, sister, aunt, and friend. Mabel spent the entirety of her professional life as a LPN Surgical...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Carrie Evelyn “Kitty” Bryant

BLOUNTVILLE - Carrie Evelyn “Kitty” Bryant, 84, passed away Friday, June 3, 2022 at her residence in Blountville, Tennessee. She was born March 16, 1938 in Jasper, Tennessee and went on to live most of her life in East Tennessee. Kitty was a former member of Beulah Baptist Church and Colonial Heights Christian Church. Known as a caring and faithful woman, Kitty went out of her way to help others in her community. After retiring from TPI, She became a housewife and enjoyed many hobbies. She diligently cared for her garden and had a great love of flowers. Kitty was well known for her cooking and baking, especially her homemade rolls that she baked for her loved ones and donated to those in need. She enjoyed visiting the Carter Fold and the Pickin Porch in Bristol, as well as listening to music; bluegrass and gospel were her favorite. Kitty leaves behind many friends and a loving family who will deeply miss her.
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Advanced Call Center Technologies to add operations in Kingsport, Bristol

BLOUNTVILLE — Advanced Call Center Technologies plans to add 650 jobs to the region. The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development announced in a Monday press release that ACT will establish locations in Kingsport and Bristol, creating 350 new jobs at the Kingsport facility and 300 in Bristol.
KINGSPORT, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Kingsport Times-News

Upcoming Events as of June 6

The Upcoming Events list is a public service of the Times News. Email sports@timesnews.net, fax listing information to (423) 392-1385 or contact the Sports Department evenings at (423) 392-1323 or 1-800-251-0328, ext. 4323. Include sport, dates, deadlines, location and contact information. Baseball. • TRIBE 11-UNDER TRYOUTS for the 2023 season...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Sullivan school board votes to close IA, cut seven bus routes

BLOUNTVILLE — Innovation Academy and seven bus routes are among the casualties of the proposed 2022-23 Sullivan County school budget, which was approved by the Board of Education on a 6-1 vote on Monday. The vote for approval sends the general purpose school budget on to the Budget Committee...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy