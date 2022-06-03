Rosie Bledsoe

HILTONS, VA - Rosie Smith Bledsoe, 83, Hiltons, VA passed away, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center. Rosie was born in Scott County, VA on June 12, 1938, and was the daughter of the late Alp and Mary (Lane) Smith. In addition to her parents,...
KINGSPORT - Virginia Marcella Robbins, 94 of Kingsport, TN went to be with the Lord on Friday, June 3, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center. She was born on July 15, 1927 in Big Stone Gap, VA to the late Edward Amos and Nora Dulaney Robbins, Sr. She was retired from the United States Government. Virginia loved reading, traveling, spending time with her family and playing scrabble. She was also a member of the Toast Masters.
KINGSPORT - On Sunday, June 5, 2022, Joan Carroll Montgomery of Kingsport passed away at the age of 87. She was a loving mother, sister, aunt and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew her. She was born on April 26, 1935, in Wallen’s Creek, Va daughter...
FT. BLACKMORE, VA -- Paula Gail Bishop, 62, passed away on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at her home. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA.
WASHINGTON COUNTY - Gene Fox, resident of Washington County, TN., passed away on Friday June 3rd at JCMC, from complications associated with COPD. He was the son of Otho Eugene “Red” Fox and Mary Belle Virginia (Moffat) and was preceded in death by his late wife, Judith “Judy” Camilla (Warren) Fox. Gene’s surviving family are: sister, Barbara Souza of Winston-Salem, NC, In-Laws, Richard “Dickie” Warren (Nancy), Harriet Warren (Allen “Al”), Roger and Mary Smith of Kingsport, and Michael “Mike” and Kayla Warren of Johnson City, Daughters, Karen Elizabeth (Fox) Sherrod (Chester) Birmingham, AL, and Kristy Elise (Fox) Hensley (John), Jonesborough, TN, and Grandchildren: Laural Harrelson (Jon), Tucker Fox-Hart, Taylor Anthony, Cooper Fox-Hart, and several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
KNOXVILLE - Jeffrey L. (aka “Otto”) Bryant, age 62, passed away May 9, 2022, at Westmoreland Health and Rehab Center, Knoxville, TN following several years of declining health. Jeff was born March 20, 1960, in Kingsport, TN and was the son of Otto H. and Katherine S. Bryant....
SURGOINSVILLE - Raymond Isaac Lindsey, age 72, of Surgoinsville, passed away on June 4, 2022. Raymond was born to Jim and Jewel Lindsey on June 11, 1949. He went to school at Surgoinsville High School. He worked as a pipe fitter and welding instructor for TVA for a number of years and retired in 2007. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War and served in the Marines and was awarded The Purple Heart. He was a member of the VFW and DAV.
KINGSPORT - Martin Wright passed away peacefully on Monday, June 6, 2022, in Kingsport, Tennessee. He was born July 11, 1944, in Johnson City, Tennessee. He is a proud graduate of Science Hill High School and served in the United States Army upon graduation. Following his military service, he attended East Tennessee State University receiving his Bachelor’s Degree in Education and Master’s Degree in Administration. He began teaching at Brookside Elementary School in 1968 and assisted in chartering the Sullivan County Education Association. He also served on the board of the Sullivan County Teachers Credit Union. He retired in June of 2010 from Sullivan County Schools where he served as Supervisor of Instructional Materials for 34 years. He also served as the Executive Secretary for the Tennessee Association of School Business Officials for 22 years. He is a member of First Broad Street United Methodist Church. He was a devoted husband, father, boss, and friend.
James “Popidy” Allen Day died Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at his residence surrounded by his family. He is now with his Lord and Savior Jesus. He was an active member of Cornerstone Church for many years. Jim was born June 9, 1938, in Rogersville, Tennessee. He was the only child of the late Earl and Katherine Smith Day of Church Hill, Tennessee. He was a graduate of Church Hill High School and continued his education at East Tennessee State University receiving a bachelor’s degree in business. He retired as the National Sales Manager for Bama Foods.
KINGSPORT - David Lee Owens, 63, of Kingsport, TN, passed away on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. He was born in Sullivan County in 1959. David attended Dobyns-Bennett. He loved fishing and football (college, NFL). He never met a stranger; he had many friends. He will be greatly missed by many.
APPALACHIA, VA - James David Parsons, 69, of Appalachia, VA received his eternal reward on Saturday, June 4th, 2022 from his home with his loving family by his side. To welcome James into Glory was his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, followed by his loving wife of 35 years, Mary Parsons.
CHURCH HILL - Frances Williams Sluss, 90, of Church Hill went to be with the Lord and her husband on Friday, June 3, 2022 at Church Hill Health and Rehab. She was a devoted member of Christian Life Center. Her greatest joys in life were spending time with her family, neighbors, and working in her yard. Frances was a loving wife, mother, mammaw, and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
BLOUNTVILLE — A Sullivan County high school student has things right in the bag, literally. And if you've ever shopped at select Food City grocery stores in Kingsport, Gray or Johnson City, she may have just bagged your groceries sometime over more than the past three years. She recently won the best grocery bagger in Tennessee award.
Leonard Crawford, 74, went home to be with Jesus on June 3, 2022. God saw you getting tired and a cure was not to be, so he put his arms around you and whispered, “Come to me”, with tearful eyes we watched you, and saw you pass away, although we loved you dearly, we knew you could not stay. Your golden heart stopped beating, your body laid to rest. God broke our hearts to prove to us, he only takes the best.
Miss M. Mabel Bright, 97, passed away on Friday (6/3/22) after a brief illness. She was born to the late Edward and Gracie (Doran) Bright. Mabel will forever be remembered as a caring nurse, sister, aunt, and friend. Mabel spent the entirety of her professional life as a LPN Surgical...
BLOUNTVILLE - Carrie Evelyn “Kitty” Bryant, 84, passed away Friday, June 3, 2022 at her residence in Blountville, Tennessee. She was born March 16, 1938 in Jasper, Tennessee and went on to live most of her life in East Tennessee. Kitty was a former member of Beulah Baptist Church and Colonial Heights Christian Church. Known as a caring and faithful woman, Kitty went out of her way to help others in her community. After retiring from TPI, She became a housewife and enjoyed many hobbies. She diligently cared for her garden and had a great love of flowers. Kitty was well known for her cooking and baking, especially her homemade rolls that she baked for her loved ones and donated to those in need. She enjoyed visiting the Carter Fold and the Pickin Porch in Bristol, as well as listening to music; bluegrass and gospel were her favorite. Kitty leaves behind many friends and a loving family who will deeply miss her.
BLOUNTVILLE — Advanced Call Center Technologies plans to add 650 jobs to the region. The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development announced in a Monday press release that ACT will establish locations in Kingsport and Bristol, creating 350 new jobs at the Kingsport facility and 300 in Bristol.
ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Commission voted to include a 7% raise for all county employees in its second draft of the 2022-23 budget, as well as give the sheriff’s office money to raise wages and provide E-911 with the funds to hire two more 911 operators. The...
An agreement between three partners kicked off a two-day free dental clinic that is being held at the Kingsport Farmers Market. During a news conference, Lincoln Memorial University announced that it would partner with Appalachian Miles for Smiles and the Health Wagon to provide services in the Tri-Cities region. “Oral...
The Upcoming Events list is a public service of the Times News. Email sports@timesnews.net, fax listing information to (423) 392-1385 or contact the Sports Department evenings at (423) 392-1323 or 1-800-251-0328, ext. 4323. Include sport, dates, deadlines, location and contact information. Baseball. • TRIBE 11-UNDER TRYOUTS for the 2023 season...
BLOUNTVILLE — Innovation Academy and seven bus routes are among the casualties of the proposed 2022-23 Sullivan County school budget, which was approved by the Board of Education on a 6-1 vote on Monday. The vote for approval sends the general purpose school budget on to the Budget Committee...
