TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It was Memorial Day weekend, May 24, 2009. Nevaeh Buchanan was playing at the former Charlotte Arms apartments on N. Maccomb Street in Monroe, Michigan. She lived in the complex with her grandmother and her mother, Jennifer. According to police reports, Nevaeh was outside playing. When her mother went out to the parking lot, she was gone.

MONROE, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO