Blue Springs, MO

Photos show battered face of Missouri mom viciously attacked by teen girls

By Joshua Rhett Miller
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

A Missouri mom was allegedly pummeled by a pair of 14-year-old girls over schoolyard jealousy involving her daughter and a boy — with shocking photos showing the woman’s battered face.

Michelle Audo, 48, told The Post that she “doesn’t remember much” of the vicious May 14 assault, which left her with a concussion, a broken nose and two black eyes.

“It was pretty bad,” the mom of two said.

“I don’t remember much after they took me to the ground, which is probably a good thing.”

Audo was at her Blue Springs home with her husband and two daughters when a car of teens rocked up and wanted to fight her younger daughter, who is 16.

The mom said it was all because her daughter used to be friends with a boy who is now dating one of the girls.

“And so, these girls decided they didn’t like my daughter,” she told The Post.

The mother shared photos of her injuries caused by the teen girls, including two black eyes.
The teenage girls jumped Audo when she stepped outside to tell them to leave.
Audo, who works as a senior commercial underwriter, said at least three girls, possibly four, waited up to 30 minutes in the white sedan before she went outside to tell them to leave.

That’s when two of the girls jumped out and pounced, she said.

“They just hyped up and ready to fight someone,” recalled Audo, who is still recovering from her injuries weeks later.

“I thought I would just walk outside and tell them to leave and that they would leave. That did not happen.”

A Blue Springs police spokeswoman told The Post that one 14-year-old girl has been charged with simple assault and another 14-year-old may also be charged in the alleged attack.

“We are investigating it and we have detectives on it,” spokeswoman Jennifer Brady said. “Other than that, because of juveniles being involved, I’m not in a position to give out any other information.”

The assault took place at 11:30 p.m. and no weapons were used, according to a redacted incident report obtained by The Post.

“I don’t remember much after they took me to the ground,” Audo told The Post.
Investigators from the department’s Community Youth Outreach division are also looking into the attack, Brady said.

Blue Springs Police Chief Bob Muenz told the Kansas City Star a juvenile unit was assigned to the case, but it could be moved up to a family court and appear before a judge due to Audo’s severe injuries.

The mom said she hopes the teens are given “consequences other than community service,” insisting that “their actions were significant.”

Audo was left with a concussion, a broken nose and two black eyes.
One of the teenagers has been charged with simple assault so far.
Audo also revealed that she’s now seeing a concussion specialist and wonders why the parents of her alleged attackers haven’t reached out to apologize.

“I’m doing much better, most of my bruising is all the way gone,” she told The Post.

“But I was extremely surprised that I never heard from a parent. Nothing. You know, if they would’ve at least acknowledged what they did and gave a sincere apology, then the media probably wouldn’t have needed to be involved. But the lack of any action on their behalf is telling.”

Comments / 8

Denise Swink
4d ago

These girls are absolutely discusting and as teenagers where are the parents..??!! These teenagers are attacking another person and no consequences.???!!! File a lawsuit against each parent and post it again.!!!

Reply(1)
16
MostSecurElectionEva
4d ago

I'd spend as long in jail as prosecution demanded but there'd be some busted up teens left in my wake if they jumped my wife

Reply
7
Alfred Bonnabel
4d ago

Sue the families of the teens. Assault and battery. Get a good lawyer 👏

Reply
12
