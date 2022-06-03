ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manassas, VA

Manassas Man Charged With Neglecting Child Who Came To His Rescue

By Josh Lanier
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago

A 5-year-old kid was there for a Manassas man when he needed help last week, but police say the man didn't reciprocate.

Dillon Wayne Mahoney, 31, was tasked with watching the child on Sunday, May 26, but he was intoxicated and blacked out just after 4:30 p.m., Prince William police said. The child saw what happened and rushed to tell a family member who called paramedics.

Responders revived Mahoney and took him to a nearby hospital for treatment, the incident report noted.

Police investigated the incident and charged Mahoney with felony child neglect on Monday, May 27, police said. They placed him in the Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $2,500 bond.

Police didn't say what relationship Mahoney had with the child.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Voice

Motorcyclist Thrown From Bike Lands In Jail: Police

A 22-year-old motorcyclist faces a mountain of charges in Stafford after someone crashed into his bike last week, authorities said. Austin Reeder, of Fredericksburg, was riding along U.S. 1 when a Lexus SUV pulled onto the highway from Coachman Circle and into his path just before 10 a.m. on Friday…
STAFFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Selfie Stunt In Stafford Leads To Man's Arrest

A 31-year-old Stafford man trying to impress his friends with the best selfie wound up in jail last week, authorities said. The selfie soiree was in full swing around 2 a.m. on Friday, June 3, at a Super 8 motel in Stafford. Staff at the motel called the Stafford County Sheriff's Office after a gue…
STAFFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rescue, VA
City
Manassas, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Manassas, VA
Crime & Safety
fredericksburg.today

Man arrested for firing gun for Stafford hotel balcony

The Stafford Sheriff’s Office says a Stafford man was arrested this weekend after firing a handgun from a hotel balcony. On June 4th at 11:43 a.m. Sergeant A.I. Assur and Deputy T.M. Givler responded to the Super 8 at 25 Wicomico Drive for a past occurred disturbance with a weapon. Staff at the hotel relayed a guest had reported hearing gunshots around 2:00 a.m.
STAFFORD, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Daily Voice

Massive Search Continues For Missing Brandywine Teen

Police are asking for help locating a missing Brandywine teen who may be headed to North Carolina, authorities say.Breyanna Streeter, 15, was last seen in the Brandywine area on Sunday, June 5, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Breyanna has long strawberry blonde …
BRANDYWINE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Neglect#Police
Daily Voice

Wheelchair-Bound Man Missing In Baltimore

Police are asking for the public's help locating an elderly Baltimore man who went missing in his wheelchair, officials say. Jospeh Rascoe, 74, was last seen in his chair on the 400 block of East North Avenue, according to Baltimore Police. Mr. Rascoe was last known to be wearing a...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Police Searching For Woodbridge Bank Robber

The Prince Wiliam County police say they're on the scene of a bank robbery in Woodbridge. The department tweeted just before noon on Wednesday, June 8, that a man walked into the Apple Federal Credit Union on Potomac Mills Road with a gun and demanded cash. He then ran away. Police have swarmed tha…
WOODBRIDGE, CT
NBC Washington

18-Year-Old Injured in Hit-and-Run Crash in Virginia Has Died, Police Say

A young woman who was run over and abandoned on a major road in Fairfax County, Virginia, has died of her injuries, police said. Daniela Bonilla Betancourt, 18, of Alexandria, was about to finish up the school year at Fairfax High School. On May 22, shortly after 10 p.m., she left her new job and was in a crosswalk on Little River Turnpike, near Oasis Drive, when the driver of a 2007 Honda CR-V struck her and did not stop to help, police said.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fcfreepress

Chanmbersburg shooting: Police file charges in shooting

Chambersburg Police Department filed charges today against a local man seriously injured in a shooting last week. Police obtained an arrest warrant for Basil Sylvester McLeod, 36, Chambersburg, this morning as a result of an investigation into the shooting. Police said McLeod brandished a handgun during a verbal altercation at...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Daily Voice

Police ID Man Who Died Months After DC Shooting

A Washington D.C. man who succumbed to injuries from an attack that happened months ago has been identified, authorities say. Maurice McRae, 31, was pronounced dead on Tuesday, April 27 after being shot last February on the 3000 block of Bladensburg Road, according to Washington D.C. Police. McRae was transported...
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
287K+
Followers
44K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, Tolland, and Windham Counties in Connecticut; Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Carroll, Cecil, Charles, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Montgomery, Prince George's, St. Mary's, and Washington Counties in Maryland; Berkshire, Essex, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, Middlesex, Norfolk, Suffolk, and Worcester Counties in Massachusetts; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, Union, and Warren Counties in New Jersey; the Capital District, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Saratoga, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester in New York; Adams, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York Counties in Pennsylvania; and Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, and Stafford Counties in Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy