The City of Poughkeepsie needs 25 lifeguards to open for the season.

As of this past week, it had seven.

For the second consecutive year, municipalities are searching to fill open positions to serve residents at community pools, and many are increasing incentives to join.

The city late last month put out a call for applicants for both lifeguards and pool managers, raising previous salaries for both.

Lifeguards in the city this year can $22 an hour, up from $16, and pool managers can make between $25 per hour, up from $20. The city is also offering $500 bonuses when signing up and $500 for completing the season.

“The City of Poughkeepsie, like many municipalities, understands there has been a shortage of lifeguards, but we are determined to do all we can to get up to staff to open both of our municipal pools,” Mayor Rob Rolison said in a statement.

Each year, the city aims to open its Pulaski and Spratt park pools in the last weekend of June, after schools close. Last year’s opening was delayed until early July despite the city increasing salaries then, also. This year, city officials hope to open June 29, though that is dependent on meeting state safety and staff requirements.

The city is again waiving entrance fees at the pools to city residents.

In addition to lifeguard positions, the city is looking for pool attendants, which can make $13.50 per hour. Applicants for any position can visit www.cityofpoughkeepsie.com/jobs.aspx

The City of Beacon likewise has listings for lifeguard positions, offering up to $18 per hour for the season, which runs June 26 through Labor Day. Applicants in Beacon can email HR@BeaconNY.gov

This article originally appeared on Poughkeepsie Journal: Facing lifeguard shortage, Poughkeepsie boosts compensation; see how much, how to apply