ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poughkeepsie Journal

Facing lifeguard shortage, Poughkeepsie boosts compensation; see how much, how to apply

By Journal staff
Poughkeepsie Journal
Poughkeepsie Journal
 4 days ago

The City of Poughkeepsie needs 25 lifeguards to open for the season.

As of this past week, it had seven.

For the second consecutive year, municipalities are searching to fill open positions to serve residents at community pools, and many are increasing incentives to join.

The city late last month put out a call for applicants for both lifeguards and pool managers, raising previous salaries for both.

Lifeguards in the city this year can $22 an hour, up from $16, and pool managers can make between $25 per hour, up from $20. The city is also offering $500 bonuses when signing up and $500 for completing the season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ESz9x_0fzlTE3l00

Sustainability: How area colleges, students reduce waste left at year's end

Construction: Should Poughkeepsie's arterials become two-lane roads? How Route 44/55 may change

Court: Former priest at Poughkeepsie's St. Peter's church accused of sexual abuse, faces charges

“The City of Poughkeepsie, like many municipalities, understands there has been a shortage of lifeguards, but we are determined to do all we can to get up to staff to open both of our municipal pools,” Mayor Rob Rolison said in a statement.

Each year, the city aims to open its Pulaski and Spratt park pools in the last weekend of June, after schools close. Last year’s opening was delayed until early July despite the city increasing salaries then, also. This year, city officials hope to open June 29, though that is dependent on meeting state safety and staff requirements.

The city is again waiving entrance fees at the pools to city residents.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32uOBg_0fzlTE3l00

In addition to lifeguard positions, the city is looking for pool attendants, which can make $13.50 per hour. Applicants for any position can visit www.cityofpoughkeepsie.com/jobs.aspx

The City of Beacon likewise has listings for lifeguard positions, offering up to $18 per hour for the season, which runs June 26 through Labor Day. Applicants in Beacon can email HR@BeaconNY.gov

This article originally appeared on Poughkeepsie Journal: Facing lifeguard shortage, Poughkeepsie boosts compensation; see how much, how to apply

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumlocalnews.com

Old YMCA makes way for the YOU in Poughkeepsie

Work began Monday morning to demolish the old YMCA building in Poughkeepsie, allowing neighbors to start looking ahead to a new future at the site. "The largest blighted building in the city of Poughkeepsie is finally coming down," city Mayor Rob Rolison said. The old YMCA building on Montgomery Street...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
News 12

Dutchess County towing company accused of unlawful business practices

A towing company in Dutchess County is under fire tonight for alleged unlawful business practices. Its outlined in a lawsuit filed by the state Attorney General’s Office. The 300-page suit against the business, Bobby's Towing, and owner Robert Scores, details how some incidents went against City of Poughkeepsie ordinances. It said they towed cars while the owners were there or overcharged people, even falsified tickets and made racist remarks.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Hazmat Scare in Orange County

Officials rushed to an Orange County nursing home following a hazmat scare. Some nursing home residents in Orange County reported feeling sick. Hazmat Scare At Orange County, New York Nursing Home. On Monday, June 6, around 11 p.m., the Orange County Hazmat Team was called to the Campbell Hall Rehabilitation...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Poughkeepsie tow truck company on the hook for predatory practices

POUGHKEEPSIE – New York Attorney General Letitia James is taking a local towing company to court for allegedly towing cars illegally in the Poughkeepsie area. James alleges that Bobby’s Towing and its owner, Bobby Scores, repeatedly cheated and harassed hundreds of car owners in the Hudson Valley. The...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poughkeepsie#Lifeguards#Labor Day#Compensation#Jobs
WHEC TV-10

NY homeowner tax rebate checks arriving early

ALBANY, N.Y. (WHEC) - New York has started mailing out homeowner tax rebate checks several months earlier than originally planned. The homeowner tax rebate credit is a one-year program providing direct property tax relief to nearly three million eligible homeowners in 2022. New York is set to spend $2.2 billion...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYC civil service exam: Applications for various positions, including sanitation worker, to open in June

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) has released its June application schedule for civil service exams. Open, competitive, computer-based tests are administered throughout each month for various positions. The DCAS Computer-Based Testing and Application Centers (CTAC), where exams are taken, have...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Hudson Valley Post

What Used to Be in the Abandoned Eyesore in Dutchess County, NY?

I'm sure there's an interesting story behind the building, but what exactly is it? Everyday when I'm driving home from work I pass an abandoned building that's located a little before the Shoprite in Lagrangeville off of 82. One thing that's always stood out to me is that it's the perfect location for a small business to go into and thrive. More specifically, it's off of a pretty busy road, right near the entrance for the Taconic State Parkway and near a residential area. However, for as long as I've seen it it's been abandoned and the condition of the structure just seems to be getting worse.
multihousingnews.com

New York Says “No” to Good Cause Eviction Bill

The state legislature declined to pass a controversial bill that would have prohibited most evictions and made it harder to raise rents. The New York State Legislature has ended its legislative session without taking action on the proposed Good Cause eviction bill, a decision that was cheered by multifamily industry representatives who say it amounts to another form of rent control and will hinder rather than help create affordable housing and decried by housing advocates who say it will lead to higher rent hikes and homelessness.
HOUSE RENT
Mid-Hudson News Network

Sullivan County prepares for influx of summer residents

MONTICELLO – Every summer the population of Sullivan County grows from its 79,000 year-round residents to triple that number. The summer residents, predominantly members of the orthodox Jewish faith, come north from the City of New York to spend the warm weather months in the country. In the wake...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
uktimenews.com

New York Mayor Eric Adams Is Cool With The Cannabis Gray Market – New York State Isn’t

As state lawmakers debate ways to curb unlicensed cannabis businesses, weed sales in the city are skyrocketing. IIn the June 3 keynote at the Cannabis World Congress & Business Expo in Manhattan, New York City Mayor Eric Adams took to the podium and immediately expressed his disappointment. “I thought I would walk into the room and smell a good smell of weed,” Adams said with a smile.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Poughkeepsie Journal

Poughkeepsie Journal

1K+
Followers
644
Post
117K+
Views
ABOUT

News, advertising and marketing for New York's mid-Hudson Valley including all of Dutchess County from the Poughkeepsie Journal

 http://poughkeepsiejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy