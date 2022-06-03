ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kelze Howard, Nevada 4-star defensive lineman, announces 4 official visits

By Andrew Nemec
For. years, the fall season was the only time high school prospects could take official visits to college campuses of their choice.

But with the NCAA changing the rule to allow spring and early summer official visits, June has become an increasingly busy month of recruiting activity.

Need evidence? Look no further than Spring Valley High School (Nevada) star Kelze Howard, the nation's No. 19 defensive lineman .

This week, the 6-foot-4, 250-pound defensive standout announced four official visits - all taking place in the month of June: Arizona (June 3), Oregon (June 10), Nebraska (June 17) and Utah (June 24):

Given the West region's relative lack of defensive line talent, Howard is an even more valuable piece to the programs who are recruiting him.

He is the No. 1 defensive line prospect (non edge-rusher edition) in the West region, according to 247Sports.

Howard is also the No. 2 prospect in the state of Nevada , and easily the biggest uncommitted prize left in the state, as Bishop Gorman five-star wide receiver Zachariah Branch (USC; No. 1), Bishop Gorman four-star safety Kodi Decambra (Oregon; No. 3) and Bishop Gorman four-star cornerback Justyn Rhett (Georgia; No. 4) are all off the board.

Junior season highlights

