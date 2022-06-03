ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Glendale students earn scholarships to pursue firefighting career

 4 days ago

Firefighting and education are both in the future for two Glendale graduating high school seniors, but the consistent theme on a day in their honor was family.

Cesar Arvisu, of Glendale High School, and Arturo Pedrego, of Independence High School, each received $1,000 scholarships to advance their firefighting aspirations at Glendale Community College this fall. They received their awards Friday at Fire Station 154, 4439 W. Peoria Ave., from the Valley Hispanic Bomberos organization.

Both have gone through the Fire Science Program curriculum provided by the Glendale Union High School District, although their inspiration to pursue firefighting goes deeper.

“I have family in this. I thought ‘I’m gonna get a feeling for it,’” Arvisu said about entering the Fire Science Program. “At first it was a little slow because we had to do the book stuff first, but once you got going it was great. We’d go pull hoses, and spray water here and there.”

It was much the same for Pedrego.

“I became inspired through family. I know that the fire service is based on family,” he said. “It’s a community, and it’s about teamwork. When I was in sports, teamwork was a big key to winning, to helping out each other. And I felt like the fire service would do that, just working with people in general. I want to help people.”

The Valley Hispanic Bomberos was established in 1986 by a group of Phoenix firefighters. In an effort to educate the community, the firefighters hit the streets going door to door talking to residents about fire safety and prevention, and the nonprofit organization’s grass-roots efforts prioritize mentoring young men and women to achieve a career in fire service.

The organization recently hosted its inaugural pickleball tournament, at Bosnall Park at 59th Avenue and Bethany Home Road in Glendale. Fire and police personnel, as well as local residents, participated and supported the fundraiser for the Valley Hispanic Bomberos’ scholarship program.

“Relationships are very important to us,” said Morales, who works as a firefighter at Station 39 in Phoenix. “And it’s those relationships that allow us to do the things that we do.”

Click here for more information about the Valley Hispanic Bomberos.

