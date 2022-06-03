Colonie Police: Shot fired through apartment leads to weapons, endangerment arrest

Claude Weinstein - Credit: Colonie Police Department

COLONIE – Bullet holes discovered in a Colonie apartment have led to a neighboring resident’s arrest on felony and other charges, police said Friday.

Claude Weinstein, 51, of Latham, was arrested after the Thursday discovery and charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a felony, along with misdemeanor reckless endangerment, police said.

The investigation began at about 5:30 a.m. Thursday at The Woodlands Apartments in Latham, police said. A resident there reported damage to the inside of the apartment from a bullet.

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

The bullet appeared to have entered the caller’s apartment from a neighboring apartment, traveled through the caller’s apartment and exited the building, police said.

The caller was not injured and only became aware of the incident because of the damage, police said.

Police soon learned that the bullet had been fired earlier that morning, about 1 a.m., as a neighbor was manipulating an illegally owned Windham AR-15 rifle, police said.

The owner did not intentionally fire it, police said, but also did not notify police or neighbors that it had occurred.

Police also found Weinstein to possess an ArmaLite AR-10 rifle, which had characteristics that made it illegal to possess, police said.

Weinstein was arraigned and released to probation supervision.

Categories: News, Schenectady County