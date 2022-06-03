The Meanings Behind Charli D'Amelio's Tiny Tattoos

Kaley Cuoco and Zosia Mamet of “The Flight Attendant” have revealed the meaning behind a new shared tattoo they’ve received, saying it was inspired by the first day they met. During a Q&A with E! News’ Daily Pop, the co-stars shared that during their chemistry read for the HBO Max series, they took such a liking to each other that Cuoco gave Mamet a little “boop” tap on the nose. “It became a thing, and then we did it all the time,” Cuoco shared, adding that the two got the word “boop” tattooed on their arms in April 2022. “I ‘booped’ you many years ago @zosiamamet . Glad we made it official. Thank you @ar.bel for the perfection 🖤 🤍,” Cuoco captioned a snap of their dainty arm tatts. Mamet also shared the pic to her profile, captioning the snap, “It all started with a “boop” @kaleycuoco I can’t imagine life without you. @ar.bel thank you for this gorgeous permanent reminder. It’s perfect. 💕✨.” The pair even joked about the adorable sign of affection is catching on, with Cuoco adding, “Now people are booping each other. I think we’re causing a major stir.” “You know how ‘Fetch’ didn’t happen?” Mamet added, referencing the quote from the movie “Mean Girls,” “‘Boop’ is happening.”

