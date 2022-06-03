James Leo Ward — Service 6/7/22 Noon

Marjorie Walker of Perryville died Sunday at the age of 83. The funeral service will be Friday morning at 10 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Perryville. Visitation for Marjorie Walker will be Thursday evening from 4 until 8 at Ford & Young Funeral Home and will continue Friday morning from 8 until 10 at Immanuel Lutheran Church.

PERRYVILLE, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO