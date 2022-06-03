James Leo Ward — Service 6/7/22 Noon

Dennis “Den” G. Pinson of Hot Springs Village Arkansas, formerly of DeSoto, passed away Sunday (6/5), he was 70 years old. Visitation for Dennis “Den” Pinson will be Friday (6/10) morning from 10 until 11:30 at the Mahn Funeral Home in DeSoto. The funeral services will...
Richard Schomaker died Sunday at the age of 83. A graveside service with full military honors will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens in St. Louis on Saturday morning at 10 o’clock. Arrangements are through Cozean Funeral Home in Farmington.
Marilyn “Sue” Lucy of Park Hills died Friday at the age of 80. The funeral service will be 2:00 Thursday at Horton Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills with burial in Leadwood Cemetery. Visitation for Sue Lucy will be 10 to 2 Thursday at the funeral home.
Dennis Ray Heck of DeSoto passed away June 1st, at the age of 73. The memorial service for Dennis Heck will be Saturday morning, June 18th, at 11 at Good News Church in Festus. Arrangements are under the direction of the Dietrich-Mothershead Funeral Home in DeSoto.
Angela Christine Johnson of Cook Station died May 28th at the age of 40. A Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday at 6 o’clock at Britton-Bennett Funeral Home in Steelville. Visitation is Wednesday at 5 o’clock at Britton-Bennett.
Shirley Walker of Country Meadows died Friday at the age of 88. Graveside service will be 11:00 Tuesday at St. Francois Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements by Horton Wampler Funeral Home of Park Hills.
Darlene M. Bremer of Hillsboro, passed away Saturday, June 4th, at the age of 82. The funeral service will be Monday morning, June 13th, at 10 at Redeemer Lutheran Church in DeSoto. Burial in the Hillsboro Cemetery. Visitation for Darlene Bremer will be Sunday afternoon, June 12th, from 2 until...
Marian Umfleet of Farmington died Saturday at the age of 76. The funeral service will be Thursday morning at 11 at the C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge. Burial will be at the St. Francois Memorial Park in Bonne Terre. Visitation for Marian Umfleet is Wednesday evening from...
Thomas Leland Graviett of Farmington died last Friday at the age of 80. There’s going to be a graveside service Thursday afternoon at one o’clock at the Cape County Memorial Park Cemetery in Cape Girardeau. Arrangements are under the direction of C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home-Taylor Chapel...
Marjorie Walker of Perryville died Sunday at the age of 83. The funeral service will be Friday morning at 10 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Perryville. Visitation for Marjorie Walker will be Thursday evening from 4 until 8 at Ford & Young Funeral Home and will continue Friday morning from 8 until 10 at Immanuel Lutheran Church.
Edgar L. Corky Swaringim of Ozark died last Thursday at the age of 79. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday afternoon at 2 o’clock at the Oddfellows Cemetery in Park Hills. Visitation is Tuesday starting at noon at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge.
Carl Scaggs of Annapolis died Sunday at the age of 75. The funeral service will be Thursday morning at 11 at Bryson Funeral Chapel in Pilot Knob. Visitation for Carl Scaggs will be Wednesday evening from 4 until 8 at Bryson Funeral Home in Pilot Knob.
Claire Marie Campbell of East Carondelet, Illinois, formerly of Pevely, passed away Wednesday, June 1st, she was 27 years old. Funeral services will be Thursday (6/9) morning at 11 at Zion Lutheran Church in Pevely. Burial in the Zion Lutheran Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Vinyard Funeral Homes in Festus.
Mary Martin, nee Brown of Cherryville died Saturday at the age of 89. The funeral service will be held on Tuesday morning at 11 o’clock at Hutson Funeral Home in Steelville. Burial will be in the Martin-Trask Cemetery in Cherryville. Visitation is Monday at 5 o’clock at Hutson Funeral...
(Imperial) Rock Memorial Post 283 has begun its 2022 American Legion campaign and they are off to a solid start. Rock is 2-2 at this point in the season. Head Coach Dan Sigman says it’s thanks in part to some solid defense. Coach Sigman has a variety of faces...
Gary Lee Morris Sr. of Farmington died Thursday at the age of 85. The funeral service is Tuesday morning at 10 at Memorial United Methodist Church in Farmington. Interment with full military honors will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery at 1 o’clock. Visitation for Gary Lee Morris Sr....
Another STL native has made his way back home, with KMOV (Channel 4) hiring David Amelotti. Amelotti returns to town after having worked for two years as an anchor and reporter at KGAN (Channel 2) in Cedar Rapids. Amelotti is the third reporter (along with Taylor Holt and Deion Broxton)...
(Jefferson County, St. Louis County) The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) will host an open house on Tuesday, June 14th for road work scheduled along Highway 21 in Jefferson and St. Louis counties. MoDOT Engineer Stephen O’Connor says this will be a large construction project…. The open house is...
Comments / 0