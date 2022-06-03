Recall alert: Frigidaire, Electrolux refrigerators recalled due to ice maker choking hazard (The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Frigidaire and Electrolux refrigerators are being recalled after a possible choking hazard from the ice maker.

The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission says the parent company, Electrolux, has recalled their Frigidaire and Electrolux side-by-side, top freezer, and multi-door refrigerator models after learning that the ice level detector arm inside the ice maker can be broken into a bunch of pieces, fall through the ice bucket and possibly create a choking hazard.

The CPSC says Electrolux has received about 185 reports of the ice level detector breaking. One of the incidents reported said that the detector created “gum lacerations”.

Consumer Reports says 370,000 Electrolux and Frigidaire refrigerators have been sold in the United States and Canada that are affected by the recall.

In the United States, these refrigerators were sold at Lowe’s, Home Depot, and other appliance stores, and online at Frigidaire.com from April 2020 to March 2022 costing between $1,200 and $4,300, according to the CPSC.

In order to fix it, CPSC says to empty the ice bucket and contact Electrolux who will schedule an appointment with a technician for you so that the ice maker can be replaced and it will be free. Consumer Reports says to call Electrolux at 833-840-5926, email them at icemakerrecall@electrolux.com, or visit their website at icemakerrecall.com.

The list of recalled models, according to Consumer Reports:

PRMC2285AF

ERMC2295AS

FRSS2323AB

FRSS2323AW

FRSS2323AD

FRSS2323AS

FRSS2333AS

FRSS2623AB

FRSS2623AW

FRSS2623AD

FRSS2623AS

FRSS2633AS

FRSS26L3AF

FFHI1835VS

