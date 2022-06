FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Police are asking for the community’s help finding an 81-year-old man they say went missing in Fort Wayne over the weekend. The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says 81-year-old Steven Clemmer was last seen on Saturday, June 4, in the Woodland Lake neighborhood. The department first sent an emergency alert about him that same day but say he is still missing.

