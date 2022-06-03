ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Recall alert: Frigidaire, Electrolux refrigerators recalled due to ice maker choking hazard

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o2ReU_0fzlQzHb00
Recall alert: Frigidaire, Electrolux refrigerators recalled due to ice maker choking hazard (The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Frigidaire and Electrolux refrigerators are being recalled after a possible choking hazard from the ice maker.

The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission says the parent company, Electrolux, has recalled their Frigidaire and Electrolux side-by-side, top freezer, and multi-door refrigerator models after learning that the ice level detector arm inside the ice maker can be broken into a bunch of pieces, fall through the ice bucket and possibly create a choking hazard.

The CPSC says Electrolux has received about 185 reports of the ice level detector breaking. One of the incidents reported said that the detector created “gum lacerations”.

Consumer Reports says 370,000 Electrolux and Frigidaire refrigerators have been sold in the United States and Canada that are affected by the recall.

In the United States, these refrigerators were sold at Lowe’s, Home Depot, and other appliance stores, and online at Frigidaire.com from April 2020 to March 2022 costing between $1,200 and $4,300, according to the CPSC.

In order to fix it, CPSC says to empty the ice bucket and contact Electrolux who will schedule an appointment with a technician for you so that the ice maker can be replaced and it will be free. Consumer Reports says to call Electrolux at 833-840-5926, email them at icemakerrecall@electrolux.com, or visit their website at icemakerrecall.com.

The list of recalled models, according to Consumer Reports:

  • PRMC2285AF
  • ERMC2295AS
  • FRSS2323AB
  • FRSS2323AW
  • FRSS2323AD
  • FRSS2323AS
  • FRSS2333AS
  • FRSS2623AB
  • FRSS2623AW
  • FRSS2623AD
  • FRSS2623AS
  • FRSS2633AS
  • FRSS26L3AF
  • FFHI1835VS

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electrolux#Consumer Reports#Choking#Refrigerators#Cpsc#Home Depot#Frigidaire Com#Icemakerrecall Com
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Electronics
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
153K+
Followers
109K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy