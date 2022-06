Two Piedmont men were injured in a one-vehicle accident in Wayne County yesterday evening. The Highway Patrol says the accident occurred around 8 yesterday evening just a half-mile south of Mill Spring. 46-year-old Arlie Nole drove his 1995 Dodge Dakota off the road and struck multiple trees. Nole suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Poplar Bluff Regional Hospital. Rodney Greathouse, a 39-year-old occupant in the vehicle, suffered serious injuries in the accident. He was also taken to Poplar Bluff Regional Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

WAYNE COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO