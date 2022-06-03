ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cabazon, CA

Thirteen people are rushed to hospital after Greyhound bus crashes near Cabazon Outlets in California

Daily Mail
Thirteen people have been rushed to hospital after a horror bus crash near Cabazon Outlets in California.

The passengers were whisked away from the scene after a crash involving a Greyhound bus carrying 33 people eastbound from Los Angeles to Phoenix.

The vehicle suffered what California Highway Patrol Officer Jason Montes told DailyMail.com was a 'catastrophic' front left tire failure.

The bus, traveling at about 60-65 miles per hour, veered to the left and collided with a Mitsubishi Outlander SUV in the next lane over before colliding with the road's center divider and coming to a rest.

One of the bus passengers was transported with what CHP called a 'major but non-life threatening' injury.

Twelve other people from both the bus and the Mitsubishi were taken to local hospitals with 'minor to moderate' injuries.

The passengers were whisked away from the scene after the Greyhound smashed into other vehicles and the center divider on the I-10 E Freeway
One of the bus passengers was transported with what CHP called a 'major but non-life threatening' injury. Twelve other people from both the bus and the Mitsubishi were taken to local hospitals with 'minor to moderate' injuries
According to California Highway Patrol logs, the crash was reported at around 11 a.m. near Malki Road in Cabazon
The remaining uninjured passengers were taken to a local tribal hall in Cabazon.

The crash happened just shy of the Desert Hills Premium Outlets in the town.

A Sig Alert was issued with the expectation of stop-and-go traffic that could cause delays of up to an hour in the area.

Daily Mail

