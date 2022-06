ST. LOUIS – Two men who robbed a McDonald’s restaurant just north of Downtown St. Louis at gunpoint in 2019 appeared in federal court Tuesday for sentencing. Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Missouri said Ronald Scott and Keith Austin pleaded guilty in January 2022 to a robbery, as well as possession and brandishing of a firearm during a crime of violence.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 21 HOURS AGO