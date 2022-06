A North Carolina couldn’t believe it when what he thought was a $600 lottery win was really worth almost a thousand times more. Pembroke resident Joshua Locklear bought a $10 50X The Cash ticket at the Pembroke Mini Mart on June 5, according to lottery officials in a June 7 news release. When he bought the ticket, he only knew that he had to pick up his prize at the lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

