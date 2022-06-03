ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Scattered showers and storms again this evening

By Hank Allen
wgno.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA cold front fading out over the area through the day but that will help to trigger showers and storms. The overall pattern will still be similar to the past couple of afternoons where we see showers and storms fire up...

wgno.com

WLOX

TRAFFIC ALERT: I-10 past MS 607 / NASA / Waveland EX 2

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Delays are expected following a traffic incident on I-10 westbound past MS 607 / NASA / Waveland EX 2. As of 4:38 p.m., the delay is expected to last up to an hour. Motorists are advised to find alternate routes if possible. You can visit...
WAVELAND, MS
WTOK-TV

‘Free Fishing Weekend’ starts Saturday in Mississippi

BILOXI, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Department of Marine Resources says anyone can fish without a sport fishing license in all public waters in Mississippi during “Free Fishing Weekend,” June 4 - 5. The first weekend of National Fishing and Boating Week in June of each year is designated as Free Fishing Weekend.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wgno.com

The Ultimate NOLA Golf Experience 2022 with Riverlands Golf & Country Club

LAPLACE (WGNO) — Riverlands Golf & Country Club. Established in 1961, Riverlands was developed as a recreation area for local families who enjoyed Golf. It has held up through generations of families who all enjoy the casual atmosphere of a golf and country club. Throughout Riverlands’ constant development they have added an Olympic size swimming pool and a FootGolf course for its members and guests to enjoy.
LAPLACE, LA
NOLA.com

After Ida, this New Orleans hardware store owner made a massive bet on recovery. It paid off.

When Harry's Ace Hardware on Magazine Street announced in December it was closing, there was much nostalgic lamenting about the death of the traditional Main Street shop. At the time, the owners cited rising costs, competition from online and big box home-improvement retailers, and the effect of storms like Hurricane Ida for making the business untenable after four generations of continuous operation.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

Mystery of the Missing Driver

For the next half-hour or so my life would take a turn, though not the turn I had expected. I was waiting in traffic at the intersection of Veterans Boulevard and Carrolton Street in Metairie for the left-turn signal. This is a turn I make practically every day, but it was not going to be so easy this day. The turn arrow came on but the car in front of me did not move. I gave it a few seconds and then honked. By this time the drivers behind me had gotten impatient and there was a chorus of honkers. I looked around to see in someone had left the vehicle but saw no one. Then the light changed its cycle back to red. I realized that once the arrow came back, I might have to work myself around the car.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS 42

Family dog among those who escaped early morning fire in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A home in Baton Rouge is considered a total loss after firefighters with the St. George Fire Department responded to a blaze around 12:10 a.m. Monday. The Prairieville Fire Department joined the St. George Fire Department at a home in the 25900 block of Kendalwood Dr. Firefighters found a fully […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
fox8live.com

Tips pour in following viral ‘burnout’ videos

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Crimestoppers tips have been pouring in after a brazen display of lawlessness rattled the nerves of New Orleans citizens. “It was clear they didn’t care, or they didn’t want whatever they were doing to stop. I think that speaks for itself,” says Noe Regules.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

