Richard Elbert Bird, 86, of Idaho Falls, passed away peacefully at home on June 1, 2022, surrounded by his family. Richard was born on March 23, 1936, in Saint Anthony, Idaho to Elbert Owen Bird and Ella Vernonna Christensen. He was the oldest of 5 children. He grew up helping his grandparents on the family farm in Saint Anthony and in Island Park where he developed his life-long love for the mountains and specifically the Island Park area. He later spent many weekends in Island Park camping with his children, grandchildren, and extended family camping, riding four-wheelers, and sitting by the fire reminiscing and telling stories.

IDAHO FALLS, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO