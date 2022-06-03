ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Artist wanted for Petal Primary School mural

By Rachel Hernandez
 4 days ago

PETAL, Miss. ( WHLT ) – Leaders with Petal Primary School (PPS) are looking for an artist to complete a mural inside the school

Pine Belt News reported the mural should depict the school’s spirit of perseverance, grit and will to succeed. The district’s Friendly City Focus Words like integrity, gratitude, ambition and more should be incorporated. The mural should be bright and full-color.

Forrest General requiring masks in hospital

The best design will be chosen by a team and a winner will be announced on Monday, June 20. Applicants must be a former or current student at PPS. Applicants must also be available to paint the mural between June 27 and July 8.

According to the newspaper, the school will provide the necessary materials to create the mural. The mural must be ten feet wide and eight feet tall.

The deadline for designs is Friday, June 17. Submit designs to tessa.trimm@petalschools.com

