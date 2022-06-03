ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Auburn coach comes out against Alabama's rule change idea

By James Parks
The old Iron Bowl rivalry extended to the SEC spring meetings this offseason, where Alabama proposed changing the conference's intra-conference transfer deadline.

Auburn coach Bryan Harsin is against the idea.

Currently, if a football player transfers within the SEC, he has to enter the portal by Feb. 1 to keep immediate eligibility.

But Alabama wants to extend that date to May 1, in line with the NCAA's rule.

"I didn't think what we did this year was a bad model," Harsin said, via Montgomery (Alabama) Advertiser.

"And we had that discussion before. We've met on this stuff before. We've had conversations about some of the rules that are in place right now.

"There's reasons why we did it. And I think they were thought out. I thought there were good reasons why, and it wasn't just for a one-year deal. It was really like, this could be the model for some time. I don't think that's a bad model that we have."

Auburn and Harsin aren't alone in going against Alabama's idea: Georgia coach Kirby Smart and Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin are also in opposition to the change.

"I think we're missing the big picture on some of this, too. It's so league-specific sometimes," Harsin added.

"I'm a big fan of college football, and I always will be. So a little of that, you've got to sit in there and take off your school hat sometimes and just think, 'What's going on in the landscape of college football?' How does it impact us, obviously, that's very important, but what's happening for the game?"

( h/t Montgomery Advertiser )

