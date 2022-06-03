Bluebonnet Drive to close at intersection with Crestwood Drive

VICTORIA, Texas – Beginning on Monday, June 6, access to Bluebonnet Dr. from Crestwood Dr. and vice versa will close for about three weeks, weather permitting.

The intersection closure is part of continued paving operations on the south lane of Crestwood Dr. from Navarro St. to Laurent St.

These paving operations will last approximately two months. During the operations, drivers can expect frequent closures of intersections with the south lane of Crestwood Dr. between Navarro St. and Laurent St.

Workers will post signs in the area to notify motorists of closures. You should exercise caution in the work zone and obey all traffic signs and barricades.

The construction is part of the $3,786,996 Crestwood Drive Phase II reconstruction project. The project should reach completion by February 2023.

You can learn more about the project by contacting Engineering at 361-485-3340.

The City of Victoria provided the above information.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Report a typo or error // Send us a News Tip

Download our free app for Apple, Android, Roku and Amazon devices.

To make sure you get our coverage sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Sports Headlines and more.

Follow us on Twitter, Like us on Facebook, Follow us on Instagram, Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Watch our newscasts and other programming on-demand on VUit