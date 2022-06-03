ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victoria, TX

Bluebonnet Drive to close at intersection with Crestwood Drive

By Jennifer Flores
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48E0gj_0fzlOIGm00

VICTORIA, Texas – Beginning on Monday, June 6, access to Bluebonnet Dr. from Crestwood Dr. and vice versa will close for about three weeks, weather permitting.

The intersection closure is part of continued paving operations on the south lane of Crestwood Dr. from Navarro St. to Laurent St.

These paving operations will last approximately two months. During the operations, drivers can expect frequent closures of intersections with the south lane of Crestwood Dr. between Navarro St. and Laurent St.

Workers will post signs in the area to notify motorists of closures. You should exercise caution in the work zone and obey all traffic signs and barricades.

The construction is part of the $3,786,996 Crestwood Drive Phase II reconstruction project. The project should reach completion by February 2023.

You can learn more about the project by contacting Engineering at 361-485-3340.

The City of Victoria provided the above information.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Report a typo or error // Send us a News Tip

Download our free app for Apple, Android, Roku and Amazon devices.

To make sure you get our coverage sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Sports Headlines and more.

Follow us on Twitter, Like us on Facebook, Follow us on Instagram, Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Watch our newscasts and other programming on-demand on VUit

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Traffic
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Victoria, TX
Traffic
City
Victoria, TX
Victoria, TX
Government
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Storm Prep 2022: How plants prepare

VICTORIA, Texas – 25 News Now Meteorologist and Report Trey Meynig provides information on how chemical refineries prepare for a major storm. Trey also spoke with Paul Murray, Formosa Emergency Response Team Coordinator, about how Formosa Plastics in Point Comfort, Texas prepares for a major storm. Here are some steps Murray shared on how Formosa responds to a hurricane: act...
POINT COMFORT, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

There was a structure fire on Friday June 3, 2022 at around 3:30 p.m.

Victoria, TX: There was a structure fire on Friday June 3, 2022 at around 3:30 p.m. at 1009 Simpson Road. Crews arrived to find the fire had been extinguished by the residents of the home. The Fire was located in a bedroom. Fire Department crews evacuated the smoke and checked for fire extension. The fire is currently under investigation by the Victoria Fire Marshal’s Office. No injuries to report.
VICTORIA, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Vehicle pursuit in Goliad County leads to bailout

GOLIAD, Texas – On Wednesday morning, the Goliad County Sheriff’s Office participated in a vehicle pursuit with a truck transporting undocumented immigrants. During the pursuit, the truck crossed a fence, and an unknown number of undocumented immigrants, along with the driver, fled into heavy brush off of McGuill Rd. GCSO and the Refugio County Sheriff’s Office were on the scene...
GOLIAD COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Intersections#Bluebonnet#Laurent St Workers#Breaking News#Sports Headlines
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Storm Prep 2022: Preparing your pets

VICTORIA, Texas – 25 News Now Sunrise Anchor Carolina Astrain spoke with Dr. Mark Besancon with Crossroads Veterinary Clinic on how to prepare your pet for a hurricane. According to Dr. Besancon, here are seven steps to follow when preparing your pet: prepare your pet carrier; get your pet microchipped; have at least two weeks worth of your pet’s medication,...
VICTORIA, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Parks & Recreation to host Fourth of July celebration

VICTORIA, Texas – The City of Victoria Parks & Recreation will host its annual Fourth of July celebration on July 4 at the Victoria Community Center grounds. The celebration will feature a car show, live music, a cornhole tournament and a fireworks show synced to music. Before the fireworks show Parks & Recreation is coordinating with local car clubs to...
VICTORIA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Auto-pedestrian accident on Houston Highway

VICTORIA, Texas – Victoria Police responded to an auto-pedestrian accident Friday night. It happened at approximately 10:37 pm Friday night when a 37-year-old man was crossing Houston Highway when a car going eastbound struck the man. The man who was hit was taken to a local hospital and then transferred to a hospital in San Antonio with non-life-threatening injuries. Police...
VICTORIA, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Victoria I.S.D. provides update on safety and security policies and procedures

VICTORIA, Texas – On Monday, June 1, the Victoria I.S.D. Safety and Security Committee met for their spring meeting. The committee provided an update on the campus planning year projects. The Safety and Security Committee reviews current security policies and procedures. They then make recommendations for improvements. Before the...
VICTORIA, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Two fatally injured following aircraft crash near Karnes County Airport in Kenedy

KENEDY, Texas – According to a statement from the Federal Aviation Agency (FAA), a single-engine Cessna 182 crashed in a field near Karnes County Airport in Kenedy, Texas. The crash occurred around 5 p.m. on Monday, June 6. The Aviation Safety Network confirmed two people were fatally injured as a result of the crash. The FAA and the National Transportation...
KENEDY, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Victoria police seek community engagement through a fishing event

VICTORIA, Texas – The Victoria Police Department is hosting a Casting with Cops event on  Father’s Day weekend. VPD Officer Adam Banda joined 25 News Now Anchor/Reporter Carolina Astrain on Community Crossroads to share the details. Go here to learn more. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
VICTORIA, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Train derailment in Shiner

Skyview25 by Bianca Gonzales SHINER, Texas – TxDOT Yoakum announced that a train has derailed on US 90 in Shiner. The train is blocking all main crossings in Shiner. They request that the public please use alternate routes as you cannot cross any railroad crossing in Shiner. Photos by Bianca Gonzales and Skyview25 Updated Saturday at 12:06 p.m. A spokesperson...
SHINER, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Salvation Army of Victoria to host golf tournament

VICTORIA, Texas – The Salvation Army of Victoria is hosting a golf tournament. Captain Kenny Jones with the Salvation Army of Victoria joined 25 News Now Anchor/ Reporter Carolina Astrain on Community Crossroads to share the details. Go here to learn more. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
VICTORIA, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Victoria, TX
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
556K+
Views
ABOUT

Crossroads Today provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Victoria and Southeastern Texas.

 http://www.crossroadstoday.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy