Tom Green County, TX

Tom Green County: Burn Ban lifted

By Ashtin Wade
 4 days ago

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Tom Green County Commissioners Court lifted the burn ban on June 2nd due to the rainfall that the county has received throughout the week.

Although the ban has been lifted, those who choose to burn should use caution as temperatures continue to rise.

The Commissioners Court will meet again on June 7th to determine the status of the burn ban.

