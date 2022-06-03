Brookhaven’s Marlee Rogers selected as MC Scout

With deep sadness, yet in the sure and certain promise of eternal life through the Resurrection, the family of the Rev. Canon Matthew T. L. Corkern share that he died early on Sunday morning, April 24, 2022. Matthew, 49, endured a difficult struggle with the rare combination of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and frontotemporal dementia. A native Mississippian, Matthew was a dedicated Episcopal Priest with a heart and passion for the ministry of Christ’s love through pastoral care and spiritual formation. In parish, national, and international church ministry in the Episcopal Church and the Anglican Communion, he served faithfully from 2001 until his death.

