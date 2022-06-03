ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookhaven, MS

Brookhaven’s Marlee Rogers selected as MC Scout

By Daily Leader Staff
Daily Leader
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarlee Rogers, of Brookhaven, has been selected as a Scout for the 2022-2023 academic...

Daily Leader

Speeg named Co-Lin Dean of Student Services

Samantha Speeg of Brookhaven has been named Copiah-Lincoln Community College Wesson Campus Dean of Student Services effective June 1. Speeg previously served as Director of Enrollment Services where she was responsible for administering admissions policies and establishing and supervising the maintenance of all student records for the college district, serving as the principle designated student official for international students, managing the enrollment audit, coordinating all recruitment efforts within the college district to include junior preview days, senior tailgate party, and other on-campus recruitment events; implementing recruitment campaigns including the design and production of marketing materials and the college viewbook; and supervising enrollment services staff on the Wesson Campus.
BROOKHAVEN, MS
Daily Leader

Monticello teacher among 5 MS math, science award finalists

Monticello Elementary School fourth-grade teacher Wendy Dean is among five K-6 Mississippi teachers who have been named 2022 state-level finalists for the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST). The PAEMST Program is the nation’s highest honor for teachers of mathematics and science (including computer science).
MONTICELLO, MS
Daily Leader

The Rev. Canon Matthew Thomas Locy Corkern

With deep sadness, yet in the sure and certain promise of eternal life through the Resurrection, the family of the Rev. Canon Matthew T. L. Corkern share that he died early on Sunday morning, April 24, 2022. Matthew, 49, endured a difficult struggle with the rare combination of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and frontotemporal dementia. A native Mississippian, Matthew was a dedicated Episcopal Priest with a heart and passion for the ministry of Christ’s love through pastoral care and spiritual formation. In parish, national, and international church ministry in the Episcopal Church and the Anglican Communion, he served faithfully from 2001 until his death.
BROOKHAVEN, MS
Daily Leader

Pony up and get your tickets to the 2022 Ole Brook Rodeo

BROOKHAVEN — Saddle up and get ready to ride for the 2022 Ole Brook Rodeo to be held June 17 to June 18, 2022 at the Lincoln County Civic Center in Brookhaven. It will be a full blown rodeo with bronco busting, bull riding, rodeo clowns, barrel racing, steer wrestling and cattle roping.
BROOKHAVEN, MS
Daily Leader

Good morning, it’s Tuesday!

The Brookhaven Board of Aldermen will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the city boardroom of the Lincoln County/Brookhaven Government Complex. “Down for the Count” will be presented by Bayou Independent Wrestling beginning at 7:30 p.m. at Lincoln Civic Center. Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door for four matches. Tickets available at 601 Sports.
BROOKHAVEN, MS
Daily Leader

The Dart: Kavitz works realty in retirement

BROOKHAVEN — Monticello native Keith Kavitz walked to the Lincoln County Courthouse, taking a shortcut past the Dungan Engineering Office on East Chickasaw Street close to where The Dart landed Thursday. Kavitz is a land Realtor for McDaniel-Gray Realty and resides in Brookhaven, although he has spent time in...
BROOKHAVEN, MS
Daily Leader

Local schools will draft medical marijuana policies

Local school boards are in the beginning stages of drafting medical marijuana policies. “The Lincoln County School Board is in the draft stages,” said Superintendent David Martin. “We will be working with our attorney and the Mississippi School Board Association to come up with a policy”. Martin said...
BROOKHAVEN, MS
Daily Leader

Wolves hosting four home football games in 2022

The Copiah-Lincoln football team recently dropped their schedule for the 2022 season, which will include four home games to be played in H.L. “Hook” Stone Stadium in Wesson. Coach Glenn Davis’s team begins the season with a pair of road games against schools from the north division of...
WESSON, MS
Daily Leader

June 7 Primary Election results, as they happen

The following results will be updated as information is made available, beginning after polls close Tuesday, June 7. These results are from LINCOLN COUNTY ONLY, unless otherwise specified. Results are unofficial until certified by the Office of the Secretary of State. 8:40 p.m. 30/30 precincts reporting, absentee ballots included, affidavits...
LINCOLN COUNTY, MS
Daily Leader

Farmers market announces change in plans

BROOKHAVEN — Due to a derailed car stopping a freight train in downtown Brookhaven, the farmers market is temporarily moving from the Amtrak Depot for its Tuesday afternoon festivities. Brookhaven’s Farmers Market announced they plan to meet at the Railroad Park across from Jaine’s Bakery from 2-5 p.m....
BROOKHAVEN, MS
Daily Leader

Work progressing on damaged downtown tracks

Canadian National crews are working to repair the damage to broken tracks in downtown Brookhaven. Broken rails and substructure caused a freight train to derail in downtown Brookhaven Tuesday morning around 8 a.m. A derailment is when the train’s wheels are not evenly and safely connected with the rails.
BROOKHAVEN, MS
Daily Leader

Good Monday morning!

Today will be sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming south southwest around 5 mph in the morning. Tonight will be mostly clear, with a low around 69. South wind around 5 mph. The Lincoln County Board of Supervisors will meet at 9 a.m. in the county boardroom...
LINCOLN COUNTY, MS
Daily Leader

Minnesota Street railroad crossing now open

The railroad crossing at Minnesota Street is now open for traffic to pass in downtown Brookhaven. Broken rails and substructure caused a freight train to derail in downtown Brookhaven Tuesday morning around 8 a.m. Portions of the track came apart in the crossing of Monticello Street, causing the train to...
BROOKHAVEN, MS
Daily Leader

Lincoln County Board talks roads, finances

The Lincoln County Board of Supervisors heard that several Emergency Road and Bridge Repair Fund (ERBR) road projects throughout the county are humming along nicely. County Engineer Ryan Holmes told the board that regrassing Maple Lane was continuing, as was the project on Mt. Olive, where gravel hauling had to be halted due to the rain, but should wrap up work this week.
LINCOLN COUNTY, MS
Daily Leader

Freight train derailed, blocking downtown tracks

If you’re trying to get from the east side of Brookhaven to the west this morning — or vice versa — you might want to factor in a little extra time. A freight train came off the tracks “a bit” in Brookhaven a little after 8 a.m. and the train remains there for now.
BROOKHAVEN, MS
Daily Leader

Go Vote! Today is Primary Election Day

Today is Primary Election Day in Mississippi. Polling places opened at 7 a.m. and will remain open until 7 p.m. for registered voters to cast ballots for candidates for U.S. Congress. What’s on the ballot?. In Lincoln County and the rest of Congressional District 3, only three names will...
LINCOLN COUNTY, MS
Daily Leader

I hear the train a’comin — Train moved from downtown; Monticello crossing remains closed

“I hear the train a’comin,” Johnny Cash famously sang. The song of the train moving out of downtown Brookhaven Tuesday afternoon around 3:30 p.m. was a welcome sound for people who wanted to cross the tracks. It was a stark contrast to the sounds some pedestrians said they heard seven hours earlier when rocks flew and bits of iron rails snapped off in the Monticello Street crossing.
BROOKHAVEN, MS
Daily Leader

Hit-and-run arrest made

An arrest has been made in a weekend fatal hit-and-run. Jarvis Wilson, of Wesson, surrendered to Brookhaven Police Sunday night. Wilson, 36, had been a person of interest in an incident Friday night on Union Street Extension. At approximately 11:39 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a call reporting a person...
LINCOLN COUNTY, MS
Daily Leader

Alleged Lawrence County Chevron shooter arrested

Monticello Police have arrested a suspect wanted in connection with an April gunfight. Police arrested Jaheim Ben, of Monticello, at approximately 1 a.m. Saturday. On Sunday, April 24, at approximately 2:10 a.m., a group of five people was outside the 24-hour Duncan Chevron near the intersection of Highways 27 and 184, according to Sterling. A white vehicle, possibly a Lexus, arrived with another small group of people.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, MS
Daily Leader

Jail docket: Arrests made for voyeurism, manslaughter, attempted murder

Christopher A. Watson, 01/17/1991, 107 Adams St. — arrested on city warrant x2, by Brookhaven Police Department. Roseanna Barker, 02/29/1976, 630 Choctaw St. — arrested for simple assault domestic violence, city warrant, by BPD. Anderson Kelly, 07/25/1969, 726 Browns Loop — arrested for voyeurism/peeping-tom, gratification of lust, by...
BROOKHAVEN, MS

