Strawberry Fest returns to Trinity Church on June 18

Patricia Anne Bowen, 80, passed away on Monday, May 30, 2022. Patricia was born on August 19, 1941 in Derry, New Hampshire. Patricia was a very kind woman and loved her family. She had the sweetest laugh and could brighten up the whole room. Patricia was very strong, raised 7 children all on her own. She would do anything for the ones she cared about. She will be greatly missed by her family and her spirit will be remembered forever.

