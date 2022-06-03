ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago Bears: How Velus Jones Jr. Can Make A Year One Impact

By Jacob Schyvinck
FanSided
FanSided
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVelus Jones Jr. was a bit of a divisive selection by the Chicago Bears in the 2022 NFL Draft. There’s a path for him to make a year one impact though. It was perhaps an unexpected 2022 NFL Draft for the Chicago Bears. Many mock drafters and analysts around the draft...

nflmocks.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of NFL Legend John Elway

Few legendary NFL figures, if any, are more connected to their respective franchises than John Elway is to the Denver Broncos. Elway led the Broncos to Super Bowl heights and has since become an important part of the team's front office. While Elway has taken a step back in recent years, he remains involved with the AFC West franchise.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Brett Favre Returning To Green Bay: NFL World Reacts

Legendary Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre will return to the area later this summer. Favre, arguably the best quarterback in Packers history, is returning for Donald Driver's charity softball game. "Guess who's back?!? Brett Favre is returning for the Donald Driver Charity Softball Game, June 12 at 1:10 pm....
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Shocking Trade Proposal Between Packers and Seahawks Sends LT David Bakhtiari to Seattle

David Bakhtiari has been a fan favorite in Green Bay since he was drafted in 2013. There’s been very few offensive lineman in the NFL that have captured the hearts of NFL fans the way that #69 has. Even taking that into account, it is impossible to ignore what has been going on recently with his injury. That said the Packers coaching staff has said he participating with the rehab group is all precautionary. If that’s true, the Packers could still flip him for an offensive weapon for Aaron Rodgers. That weapon could be all-pro wide receiver DK Metcalf.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Football
Chicago, IL
Football
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
thecomeback.com

Peyton Manning may have new Broncos role

The Denver Broncos will soon have new ownership. Bob Walton, one of the heirs to the Walmart fortune, is expected to win the bidding for the team with an offer of around $4. 5 billion, the most expensive team sale in U.S. sports history. While the bid is all but...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

ESPN Announces Decision On Reporter Lisa Salters

Lisa Salters will remain a key part of ESPN's sports coverage for the foreseeable future. On Thursday, ESPN officially announced a multi-year contract extension for Salters. She'll continue to be the network's lead sideline reporter for its NBA coverage. Salters first joined ESPN in 2000. Since then, she has been...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Fields
The Spun

Former NFL Player Reportedly Arrested Following Airport Fight

A former NFL player was reportedly arrested following an alleged fight at an airport. Brendan Langley, a former Denver Broncos wide receiver who's since played in the CFL, was reportedly arrested at Newark Liberty International Airport. According to a report from TMZ, Langley allegedly got into a fight with a...
NEWARK, NJ
Upworthy

NFL team welcomes first openly trans cheerleader to squad: 'More people need to see this'

Justine Lindsay just made National Football League history. The 29-year-old recently became the first openly trans NFL cheerleader after she was selected as the newest member of the Carolina Panthers' cheerleading squad, the TopCats. In a March Instagram post announcing that she was joining the squad, Lindsay came out as trans to her new teammates and the rest of her community. "Cats Out the Bag you are looking at the newest member of the Carolina Panthers TopCats Cheerleader's @topcats as the first Transgender female," she captioned a photo of her smiling in her cheerleading uniform.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Year One#American Football#Southern
numberfire.com

Allen Lazard skipping Packers' mandatory minicamp

Green Bay Packers restricted free agent wide receiver Allen Lazard is not at the team's mandatory minicamp. The Packers offered a second-round tender to Lazard in March, but he hasn't signed it and therefore isn't on the roster, so the receiver technically isn't required to be present for the mandatory workouts. Assuming that the two sides work out a deal, Lazard is expected to open the year as Aaron Rodgers' No. 1 wide receiver.
GREEN BAY, WI
Eater

Harold’s Fried Chicken Is a Piece of the Black Chicago Experience

If Black Chicagoans have a favorite local chicken spot, it’s likely Harold’s Chicken Shack, which has been serving the city since 1950. Harold’s famous chicken, with its sweet-and-spicy sauce, is a pleasant reminder of home, of family gatherings, of a Black experience meant for them. In an ever-changing city with a history that runs deep in multiple directions, Harold’s Chicken has been a constant in Black communities.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL Veteran's Comment On Bears Quarterbacks Goes Viral

Earlier this month, longtime Chicago Bears star Akiem Hicks signed a free agent deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Hicks has been around the league for a long time, playing for franchises like the New England Patriots and New Orleans Saints. It was his time with the Bears, though, that gave him an appreciation for good quarterback play.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Bears forced to cancel next-to-last organized team activity practice due to live contact

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Bears had to cancel their next-to-last organized team activity practice as a punishment for having live contact in their live practices last month. NFL teams are not allowed to have on-field contact until training camp begins. The practice had been scheduled for Tuesday. Meanwhile, Akiem Hicks is one of several former Bears who have found a new home this offseason, and he didn't mince words about teaming up with Tom Brady again with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Bears fans might not be thrilled. "Something that I thought of often is that, you know, when I came into the league, I had Drew Brees and Tom Brady for my first two quarterbacks," Hicks said. "And then I went to Chicago – it wasn't Drew Brees and Tom Brady. I wouldn't say that, right?" Again, Bears fans might not be thrilled.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

FanSided

258K+
Followers
486K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy