‘What a great sight!’ Watch how a deer gets out of a tight squeeze in Florida

‘Cool!’ Check out this picture of a double rainbow over Florida. How rare is this?
After the deluge Floridians experienced the past few days thanks to Tropical Storm Alex came something beautiful.
Traveling to Miami, Orlando or another Florida city? How to check the COVID risk level
It’s time for summer travels and Florida is always a popular destination, even for staycations.
Gators QB faces fine of about $375 in speeding case, based on review of similar tickets across Florida
Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson is expected in a courtroom Wednesday to learn what punishment a judge might hand down if he were convicted of speeding 105 mph. A review of similar traffic cases across Florida indicates he likely would be fined a few hundred dollars and would not lose his license.
ocala-news.com
Barred Owl In Flight Over Driveway In Ocala
Check out this amazing shot of a barred owl in flight over a driveway here in Ocala. Thanks to David Super for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
fox35orlando.com
Florida stepdad convicted of abusing boy rescued by keen waitress at Mrs. Potato restaurant
ORLANDO, Fla. - The stepfather of an abused boy who was rescued by an attentive waitress at a Florida restaurant on New Year's Day 2021 has been convicted of false imprisonment, child abuse, and child neglect. A six-person jury convicted Timothy Lee Wilson, 36, on all 10 counts, the State...
Lake Butler man sentenced in illegal killing of black bears in Ocala National Forest
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A Lake Butler man charged with illegally killing Black Bears in the Ocala National Forest in 2018 was sentenced in Marion County. William Tyler Wood, 32, of Lake Butler was sentenced to a year in jail and 10 years’ probation after pleading guilty to animal cruelty and bear-baiting violations.
Van carrying 17 dogs crashes at Florida intersection, police say
A transport van carrying 17 dogs was involved in a crash early Sunday morning according to police in Ocala, Florida.
List: Florida deputies warn of popular online scams
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Columbia County Sheriff's Office says it's seen an increase in online scams being reported in 2022. The department posted a list of scams in its Facebook page, warning the community of tactics commonly used by criminals. "Please be vigilant and watch for these and other...
floridagators.com
Jackie Moore Returns to Gainesville as Assistant to the Head Coach
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Florida women's basketball head coach Kelly Rae Finley has announced the addition of Jackie Moore to the staff as an assistant to the head coach. "We are incredibly blessed to have Jackie join our staff," Finley said. "Her experience, knowledge of the game and passion for connecting people will make an immediate impact on our program. Jackie has an infectious personality and a desire to uplift those around her. Born and raised in Florida, we are excited to welcome Jackie home as a part of Gator Nation!"
WCJB
A 97-year-old Ocala woman is asking for help with repairs to her home
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - For 57 years Allean Cunningham has been calling the same place home and she wants it to stay that way for generations to come. Cunningham just turned 97 and has lived at her home off SE 31st street for decades raising 11 children and letting other kids in the neighborhood come to play on her property.
The Daily South
This Magical Florida Town Is the Only Place in the U.S. Where You Can Swim with Manatees
Florida is known for making dreams come true. And while many associate Orlando with vacation magic (Hello, Disney!), a lesser-known destination about an hour and a half northwest brings the same levels of memorable awe—with much less planning and hassle. Crystal River, Florida, is home to just over 3,000...
You Can Camp At This Crystal Clear Oasis In Florida For As Little As $6/Person & See Manatees
Camping in Florida is a great way to reconnect with the state's natural beauty. But the fun doesn't have to be limited to the beach. You can escape the summer heat and spend some quality time with a group of your friends by paying a visit to one of the state's crystal clear swimming holes.
WCJB
Teenager pronounced dead after a shooting at a trailer park
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A teen is dead after a shooting at a trailer park. The 16-year old was shot early yesterday morning at the Palms of Archer off Archer Road. The teen was taken to a hospital where they later passed away. Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click...
WCJB
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A shooting over the weekend left one teenage girl dead at a mobile home park in Gainesville. Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the scene of Palms of Archer Mobile Home Park around 2:15 am on Sunday. Several neighbors, including Edward Washington, said they were...
Gator Country
Gators reportedly parting ways with Craig Bell
Gators baseball coach Kevin O’Sullivan has decided to part ways with assistant coach Craig Bell, according to a report by Kendall Rogers of D1Baseball. This news comes one day after the Gators were eliminated from the Gainesville Regional by Oklahoma. Bell had served as one of O’Sullivan’s assistants for...
98online.com
‘I will hit you:’ Florida man, 77, punches friend, 84, over golf etiquette at The Villages, deputies say
(From Fox5Ny) SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – An argument between two men on the green at The Villages over golf etiquette led to one of them facing a battery charge, according to Sumter County deputies. Richard Randell, 77, entered a not guilty plea for his alleged crime against his 84-year-old friend, court documents filed in late May confirmed.
News4Jax.com
Former Columbia County sheriff passes away
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday the passing of their former sheriff Raymond “Ray” Dyal. Dyal was appointed Sheriff and serviced Columbia County from May 1984 to January 1985. Columbia county’s current sheriff, Mark Hunter, issued this statement:. “We extend...
Cops say the babysitter — the family lawyer — recorded himself raping a Florida girl
A Gainesville attorney facing a total of 22 felony counts related to what he allegedly did to an 8-year-old girl while taking care of her is an attorney no more.
Dog Once “Scared Of The World” Now In Happy, Loving Home Thanks To Animal Rescuers.
Animal rescuers change lives every single day. Not only do they improve the lives of animals, but they also improve human lives by adding the canine cuddles and love that many of us couldn’t live without!. A dog named Huck is a perfect example of the sort of lasting...
Miami Herald
