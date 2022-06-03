‘What a great sight!’ Watch how a deer gets out of a tight squeeze in Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Florida women's basketball head coach Kelly Rae Finley has announced the addition of Jackie Moore to the staff as an assistant to the head coach. "We are incredibly blessed to have Jackie join our staff," Finley said. "Her experience, knowledge of the game and passion for connecting people will make an immediate impact on our program. Jackie has an infectious personality and a desire to uplift those around her. Born and raised in Florida, we are excited to welcome Jackie home as a part of Gator Nation!"

