SAGINAW, Mich. (AP) — Three people were killed in an early morning shooting in Michigan, authorities said Sunday. MLive.com reported that police responded to a report of multiple gunshots around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. in Saginaw, around 100 miles northwest of Detroit Two men were pronounced dead at the scene. A woman died later at a hospital of her wounds.

SAGINAW, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO