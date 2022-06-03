LRT work forces weekend closure of Hwy. 212 between Hwy. 62 and Shady Oak Road

Highway 212, between Highway 62 and Shady Oak Road, will be closed to traffic in both directions from 9 p.m. Friday, June 3, through 5 a.m. Monday, June 6.

The closure is due to ongoing work along the Metro Green Line Extension project. Though the majority of heavy LRT construction in Eden Prairie is nearly complete, the remaining work will periodically affect vehicle traffic.

A detailed detour map is provided below by the City of Eden Prairie.