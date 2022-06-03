ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eden Prairie, MN

LRT work forces weekend closure of Hwy. 212 between Hwy. 62 and Shady Oak Road

By Staff Reports
Eden Prairie Local News
Eden Prairie Local News
 4 days ago

Highway 212, between Highway 62 and Shady Oak Road, will be closed to traffic in both directions from 9 p.m. Friday, June 3, through 5 a.m. Monday, June 6.

The closure is due to ongoing work along the Metro Green Line Extension project. Though the majority of heavy LRT construction in Eden Prairie is nearly complete, the remaining work will periodically affect vehicle traffic.

A detailed detour map is provided below by the City of Eden Prairie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P67yI_0fzlLyw900

Comments / 0

Related
kduz.com

Bridge Replacement Project on 200th Street West of Hutchinson to Begin

A bridge replacement project 2.5 miles west of State Highway 22 on 200th Street over the South Fork of the Crow River, west of Hutchinson, is scheduled to begin Monday, June 13, 2022. Structural Specialties Inc. of Hutchinson, MN was awarded the project. The project involves removing the deficient timber...
HUTCHINSON, MN
WDIO-TV

Driving to the Twin Cities? Expect road construction near Forest Lake

Road construction is a constant during the summer months, and motorists heading to the Twin Cities this week will encounter construction, especially on their way home. Drivers will find lane closures near Forest Lake starting Monday as crews begin to repair concrete in the area. According to the Minnesota Department...
FOREST LAKE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Next Drive: Semi Driver Runs Red Light On Hwy 65, Hits SUV, Killing Driver

BLAINE, Minn. (WCCO) — A Coon Rapids woman was killed Monday morning when a semi driver ran a red light and struck the SUV she was driving, authorities say. The Minnesota State Patrol said a semi truck driver was heading south on Highway 65 in Blaine when he ran a red light and hit an SUV going east on 109th Avenue Northeast. The 51-year-old woman driving the SUV — identified as Karen Weldon — died at the scene, the state patrol said. The semi driver, a 37-year-old East Bethel man, suffered minor injuries and was hospitalized. (credit: MnDOT) Highway 65 was closed in both directions for hours during the morning commute, but has since reopened.
CBS Minnesota

Flooded St. Louis Park Residents Left Frustrated After Second Water Main Break In Two Weeks

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. (WCCO) – More than a dozen homeowners near the intersection of Minnetonka Boulevard and Texas Ave South say they’re both frustrated and exhausted after their homes were flooded by the second water break in two weeks. Homeowners say they heard the water flooding their basements shortly after 11:30 p.m. Friday. Some homeowners say they had six inches of standing water before the problem was addressed. This comes exactly two weeks after more than 50 people’s homes were flooded when more than one million gallons of water poured from a main near a construction project. For the second time in...
SAINT LOUIS PARK, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eden Prairie, MN
Local
Minnesota Traffic
Eden Prairie, MN
Traffic
Eden Prairie Local News

Eden Prairie to get its horse back

Eden Prairie Parks Director Jay Lotthammer has been saddled with finding a home for the legendary Flying Red Horse, and, though it’s hard to believe, it is not the first “forever home” he’s had to find for a horse. It’s actually the third. When he was Brooklyn Park’s director of parks and recreation, a resident [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Bring Me The News

Fatal crash closes Hwy. 65 in Blaine

A fatal crash between a semi-truck and an SUV has left a woman dead, and closed Highway 65 in both directions in Blaine. The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. at Hwy. 65 and 109th Avenue NE, closing the highway between 105th Avenue NE and Cloud Drive NE. There are long...
Sasquatch 107.7

One Killed, One Seriously Injured in Minnesota Motorcycle Crash

Coon Rapids, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person was killed and one person is in critical condition after a car and motorcycle crashed in the Twin Cities Tuesday night. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said early indications show that a motorcycle driven by an adult male was traveling south on Hanson Blvd NW in Coon Rapids at a high rate of speed when he crashed into a car that was turning off 129th Lane NW onto Hanson Blvd around 8:45 p.m.
COON RAPIDS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lrt#Oak
fox9.com

Semi-truck driver runs red light, kills SUV driver in Blaine: authorities

BLAINE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A semi-truck driver ran a red light and hit an SUV, killing the driver, according to authorities. The Minnesota State Patrol's report says the crash happened at 4:32 a.m. on June 6. A semi-truck, driven by a 37-year-old man from East Bethel, was driving southbound on Highway 65 near the intersection of 109th Avenue Northeast when he ran a red light, hitting an SUV, which was being driven eastbound on 109th Avenue Northeast.
CBS Minnesota

Squirrel Causes Brief Power Outage In Prior Lake

PRIOR LAKE, Minn. (WCCO) — A few thousand residents southwest of the Twin Cities lost power Sunday morning because of a squirrel interfering with equipment. The Minnesota Valley Electric Cooperative said a squirrel “in contact with the substation equipment” caused the power outage in Prior Lake around 7 a.m. About 4,000 people were affected. Power was restored around 8 a.m., MVEC said.
PRIOR LAKE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Hennepin County Sheriff’s Deputies Involved In Crash Near Minneapolis’ Lowry Ave. Bridge

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two Hennepin County Sheriff’s deputies were treated at an area hospital after their squad car was involved in a crash early Tuesday evening in Minneapolis. (credit: CBS) It happened at about 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of North Lowry and 3rd avenues, near the western end of the Lowry Avenue Bridge. The sheriff’s office says “squad lights and sirens were activated at the time of the crash.” The squad was the only vehicle involved. The deputies’ conditions haven’t been released.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
Fun 104.3

We Now Know What’s In the Trees Along This Busy Minnesota Highway

I was hiking in the woods near our house when I spotted it up in the trees along a busy highway here in southeast Minnesota. Being a big fan of nature and wildlife, I'm fascinated by the various species of critters that happen by the woods behind our house in northwest Rochester. We've seen the usual deer, raccoons, skunks, rabbits, and even a fox.
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Next Drive: Some Major Metro Road Closures Over The Weekend

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – There are more road closures happening this weekend that could impact your next drive. One is near downtown Minneapolis. Starting at 10 p.m., Interstate 35W will be closed in both directions between Interstate 94 and Highway 280. Crews will be removing the Seventh and Eighth street bridges over I-35W. And in the south metro, it’s the first of two weekend closures on southbound Highway 77. It will be closed between Interstate 494 and Highway 13. Crews are resurfacing the pavement. This same area is scheduled to be closed next weekend as well.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KEYC

Riverfront Drive closed in Old Town

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Parts of Riverfront Drive is temporarily closed for the weekend. The road is under development for the Riverfront Drive Demonstration Project. The project will change the roadway design between Plum and Rock Streets, in which sidewalks, parking locations, and road lanes will be redesigned. During the...
redlakenationnews.com

Weekend closure of I-35W in Minneapolis will put thousands of drivers on detour

More than 100,000 drivers use Interstate 35W between downtown Minneapolis and Roseville each day, according to state traffic counts. This weekend all of them will be detoured. The Minnesota Department of Transportation will shut down both directions of the freeway between I-94 and Hwy. 280 from Friday night to Monday morning to allow crews to take down overpasses at 7th and 8th streets on the east end of downtown.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Man, 4 kids thrown into water when barge slams into boat in Red Wing

A man and four children were rescued from the water after a barge smashed into their boat on the Mississippi River in Red Wing on Friday. It happened at about 5:48 p.m. near the Ole Miss Marina, with the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office reporting that a 45-year-old man and four children were thrown into the water during the collision.
KEYC

Certain ethanol-based gasoline could damage vehicles

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Ethanol is a component that a lot of consumers are looking at due to the higher prices at the pump, but that doesn’t always translate to saving money. “It doesn’t get as good of gas mileage as the E10, so in the long run you...
MANKATO, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

UPDATE: 5-year-old in ICU after Friday boat collision in Red Wing

A pleasure boat and barge collided just before 6 p.m. Friday, knocking a 45-year-old man and four children in the Mississippi River near Red Wing, according to a Goodhue County sheriff’s report. The boat, driven by Jeremy Koenig, had stalled and then was struck by the barge, capsizing the...
RED WING, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

Eden Prairie Local News

Eden Prairie, MN
195
Followers
77
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

Eden Prairie Local News (EPLN), is a nonprofit, non-partisan, citizen-run media organization. We provide local, accurate news and information about issues important to Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

 https://www.eplocalnews.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy