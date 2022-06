Montoursville, Pa. — PennDOT will close its state-owned, private street that adjoins its District 3-0 district office property in Montoursville this weekend. The private street, which connects Broad Street and Jordan Avenue, will be closed from 4 p.m., June 3 until 6 a.m., Monday, June 6.

The unnamed street must be closed once each year to maintain its private ownership status.