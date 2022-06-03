ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police arrest suspect in deadly Sacramento shooting in Noralto neighborhood

By Savanna Smith
 9 days ago

Police arrested a 41-year-old man suspected in a deadly Thursday shooting in Sacramento’s Noralto neighborhood , authorities said.

Kenneth Howe was booked into Sacramento County Main Jail early Friday and charged with a parole violation, according to the jail booking log. He is ineligible for bail.

Officers responded around 6:20 a.m. Thursday to a reported shooting near Lampasas Avenue and Edgewater Road, the Sacramento Police Department said in a news release.

Officers located a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound, who was pronounced dead at the scene by Sacramento Fire Department personnel. The victim was identified Friday by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office as 48-year-old Amadon Estrada.

Police served search warrants at nearby encampments and during their search located a loaded handgun, according to a Friday update. Based on this investigation, authorities identified Howe as the suspect and arrested him, police said.

Howe will appear in court Monday, according to the booking log.

