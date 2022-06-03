ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal lists his remodeled Las Vegas estate for $3M. Take a look

By TJ Macias
The Sacramento Bee
 4 days ago

NBA legend and former Los Angeles Lakers center Shaquille O’Neal has listed his stylish Las Vegas home for $3 million.

The two-story residence has been completely remodeled, according to the listing on Corcoran Global Living, and has four bedrooms and four bathrooms spread out over 4,800 square feet.

The layout is an open-concept one, with a ton of high-end features, including:

  • Chef’s kitchen

  • Formal dining area

  • Primary suite with additional seating area

  • Private balcony

  • Vaulted ceilings

This is an extraordinary property with incredible attention to detail and appointments for a luxurious and elegant lifestyle,” listing agent Stacy Conner said in a release, the Las Vegas Review Journal reported.

NBA star Shaquille O’Neal poses for photographers during a press conference to launch an energy drink in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2015. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu) Vincent Yu/AP

O’Neal retired from the NBA in 2011 and has since become an NBA analyst. During his years on the court, the former center was named the NBA’s Most Valuable Player in 2000 and won three world championships with the Lakers before being traded to the Miami Heat, where he won his fourth NBA championship in 2006.

