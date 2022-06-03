ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellingham Herald

Bellingham Coast Guard boat aids arrest of Canadian on boat reported as stolen

By Julie Shirley
Bellingham Herald
Bellingham Herald
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06IwvO_0fzlKzvV00

A Coast Guard Station Bellingham boat crew and shipriders from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police arrested a man aboard a stolen Canadian sailboat on May 4 near the U.S.-Canadian maritime border, according to a Friday, June 3, news release from the U.S. Coast Guard 13th District.

Thomas Richard Cudworth has been charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000 and is scheduled to appear in provincial Court in Victoria, B.C., on June 15, according to a Thursday, June 2, news release from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police .

The members of the cross-border effort were on patrol when they encountered a 26-foot white-and-blue sailboat near the U.S.-Canadian maritime border west of Stuart Island, according to a news release from the Canadian police. “It appeared that the vessel had no power because the two male individuals aboard were rowing,” according to the Coast Guard news release.

During discussions with the crew, the sailboat and Coast Guard vessel drifted into U.S. waters and into a shipping lane, according to the Canadian agency.

The men aboard said they were out of fuel and the Coast Guard offered to tow the sailboat to a U.S. port, “but the personnel decided to return to Canadian water by sail power.”

Neither of the men was the registered owner of the sailboat, according to the news release. Canadian police records showed one man was wanted in British Columbia on an outstanding warrant and the other man had a legal condition to not board any vessel he does not own or possess, the release stated.

“After the sailboat returned to Canadian water, the shiprider crew boarded the sailboat and arrested the man on his outstanding warrants. The Coast Guard crew members and shipriders later transferred the man to Sidney RCMP Detachment for processing while police attempt to locate the owner,” the release stated.

Investigators later learned from the owner that the boat had been stolen from its mooring in Cadboro Bay, near Victoria, B.C., according the Canadian police. A shiprider crew found the boat sailing eastward, south of Pender Island, and the man from the previous day was allegedly found at the helm and was arrested. “During a search of the stolen vessel, police located tools and an inflatable runabout that were also alleged to be stolen. With assistance from the BC RCMP West Coast Marine Services, the sailboat and other property was recovered and secured,” according to the news release.

“This arrest highlights the importance of the steadfast partnership that Sector Puget Sound maintains with RCMP through the Shiprider program in order to ensure an effective presence and combat illicit cross-border activity,” said Capt. Patrick Hilbert, commander, Coast Guard Sector Puget Sound, said in the news release.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

‘Dropping dead out of trees’: more than 100 corellas in apparent mass poisoning in northern Victoria

The Victorian wildlife watchdog is investigating the deaths of more than 100 long-billed corellas which were found near the Murray River. The birds were discovered by wildlife carer Kirsty Ramadan, who was called to Barmah, near the Victorian/New South Wales border, by the Yorta Yorta centre, to capture a sick long-billed corella on Wednesday. She found 105 long-billed corellas, all dead or dying.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canadian#Us Coast Guard#Aids#Bellingham Coast Guard#The U S Coast Guard 13th#Court#The Coast Guard
Daily Mail

Single California dad forced to live in TENT with his four young children for six months after wildfire destroyed their home is surprised with new RV home

A single dad who was forced to live in a ramshackle tent compound with his four children for months after a wildfire destroyed their home was surprised with an RV. For six months, single father Eric Hatch and his four children were forced to live in a series of flimsy tents, after the unforgiving Caldor Fire destroyed their home in the now ravaged town of Grizzly Flats, California.
GRIZZLY FLATS, CA
The Independent

Passengers scream as world’s longest cruise ship crashes into Jamaican pier

Passengers aboard Royal Caribbean’s The Harmony of the Seas could be heard screaming as the 1,188-foot ship crashed into a pier in Jamaica.The incident happened on Thursday when the cruise liner docked at Falmouth, a busy port on the country’s northern shore, at about 7am.Several bits of port infrastructure were damaged in the collision, including a pier structure which was crushed by the 227,000 tonne vessel. An investigation is underway. Passengers could be heard screaming as the ship drifted towards the port and crashed into a pier, where it was trying to dock.“Oh my God”, one woman could be heard...
The Independent

California man found dead in Death Valley National Park almost three weeks after sending final text to family

A California man has been found dead in Death Valley National Park almost three weeks after he sent a final text message to his family.The body of John McCarry was discovered on Wednesday in a remote area of the park around a quarter of a mile from where officials located his abandoned car, according to the National Park Service.A search had been underway to find the missing 69-year-old after he last spoke to a family member on 15 May, when he sent a text message from Olancha, California, to say he was heading to Death Valley National Park.Mr McCarry, from...
Bellingham Herald

Bellingham Herald

Bellingham, WA
818
Followers
93
Post
152K+
Views
ABOUT

Located 17 miles south of the Canadian border, Bellingham is in Whatcom County, Washington, the most northwestern county in the continental United States. The area is home to distinct cities and neighborhoods, including the Fairhaven historic district, where the Bellingham Herald began in 1890 as the Fairhaven Herald. Located between the San Juan Islands and North Cascade Mountains, Bellingham offers miles of city hiking trails and is the gateway to Mount Baker, the spiritual home of snowboarding. A growing market with an active, tree-lined downtown, the area has a diverse economy, from dairy to berry farming to two oil refineries and an aluminum smelter. Bellingham is also home to the 12,000-student Western Washington University.

 https://www.bellinghamherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy