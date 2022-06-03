Alert neighbor notified authorities of Glover student’s school shooting plan, court docs say

SPOKANE, Wash. – An alert neighbor helped notify authorities of a Spokane middle school student threatening a school shooting.

Court documents show Spokane Police arrested a 13-year-old boy this week for threatening to kill staff members at Glover Middle School.

The boy was already in trouble with the school for threats he made toward another student in February. Court records show he threatened to stab the student and was suspended for three months as punishment.

On Tuesday, the boy approached the neighbor and a homeowner, who asked why he wasn’t in school. Court documents state the boy admitted to being punished for burying a gun on school grounds.

The alert neighbor became concerned because of recent school shootings and started to ask the young boy questions.

He asked why he had buried the gun and the boy said he was “going to blast some caps into the school,” court documents say.

He “did not name anyone specifically at the school but said he was going after the ‘principal and staff’” documents state.

During their conversation, the boy pulled out two pipes and smoked what the neighbor believed to be marijuana and methamphetamine.

The neighbor said the boy tried to sell him guns, methamphetamine and fentanyl during their conversation. Concerned the boy would be “the next mass shooter,” he called staff at Glover Middle School.

A staff member then called 911 to report the threat. That staff member told police the boy was currently suspended for threatening to kill other students and had threatened to stab a teacher in the neck.

School officials had also seen the boy posing with a Glock handgun on social media. They told police that based on multiple circumstances, they believed the boy was capable of killing.

“I believed it 100% that it would happen,” another staff member later told police.

Police arrested the boy on three counts of felony harassment – threats to kill. They have obtained a search warrant to seize firearms and digital devices from where the boy was living.

The boy’s parents and grandfather told police they were not aware of any firearms in their homes or in his possession, but said they would cooperate with the investigation.

PREVIOUS: Glover Middle School student arrested for making threat towards staff

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.