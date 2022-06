Oklahoma legislators are talking about gun control after the recent mass shootings that took place in Taft and Tulsa, OK. as well as across the Nation. Some lawmakers suggest that the state has too few laws and regulations regarding firearms and the safety of the general public. Recently Rep. Monroe Nichols D-Tulsa introduced several measures related to gun control at a press conference last week on Thursday (06-02-22).

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO