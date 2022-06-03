ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 New Haven County teens charged after 5-mile pursuit

By Jenn Brink
 4 days ago

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Fairfield police arrested two New Haven County teens and seized two “ghost guns” after a lengthy pursuit of an alleged stolen vehicle Thursday.

A Fairfield police officer spotted a vehicle on Black Rock Turnpike around 5:30 p.m. that had recently been reported stolen out of New Haven following a reported violent carjacking. Another officer responded to the area to initiate a traffic stop at Black Rock Turnpike and Rakoczy Avenue.

The driver, later identified by police as a 15-year-old boy from Meriden, then allegedly fled from officers on Black Rock Turnpike. Police deployed spike strips near Castle Avenue to stop the vehicle, but the teen drove over the spike strips, puncturing three tires.

The driver then started driving the wrong way on the Kings Highway East Traffic Circle before getting on the I-95 on-ramp, heading northbound. After approximately five miles, the driver lost control of the vehicle in the grass median, police said.

The driver and passenger, identified by police as a 15-year-old boy from Hamden, allegedly got out of the vehicle and ran across the traffic lanes. After a brief foot pursuit, officers located the suspects and arrested them. No injuries were reported.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ywZpQ_0fzlJrpU00
    Credit: Fairfield Police Department
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10h0Fa_0fzlJrpU00
    Credit: Fairfield Police Department

Officers seized two 9mm semi-automatic handguns and a high capacity (30-round) magazine from the vehicle. The guns are believed to be “ghost guns,” police said. Police also seized three bags containing a white, loose rock-like substance that officers believe to be crack cocaine and 35 individually packaged white wax folds containing a white powdery substance believed to be heroin.

Both suspects were charged with first-degree larceny, carrying a pistol without a permit, illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, possession with intent to distribute more than an ounce of heroin or methamphetamines, criminal possession of a firearm, and resisting arrest.

The 15-year-old boy was also charged with the illegal transfer of a stolen pistol or revolver.

The 17-year-old boy was also charged with the illegal transfer/purchase of a stolen pistol or revolver, criminal possession of a high-capacity magazine, engaging police in a pursuit, and reckless driving.

The teens were taken to the Bridgeport Juvenile Detention Center, pending arraignments at Bridgeport Superior Court. Fairfield police said both suspects also had felony take into custody orders issued by the Connecticut Superior Court following numerous allegations of violent crimes and after they allegedly escaped from juvenile detention.

The names of the suspects will not be released due to their age.

Bob L
4d ago

I'm curious as to why we don't see photographs of these two young men. I recently saw photos of a white 10 year old boy that allegedly made school threats. And he didn't even have a firearm like they did here.

