Racine County, WI

Take the Racine County Eye Community Survey about recent tragic events

By Emma Widmar
Racine County Eye
Racine County Eye
 9 days ago
Help Racine County by taking the Racine County Eye‘s community survey. Due to the increase in crime and violence in the Racine community, we want to hear from you.

The community survey

This survey will give our local media insight as to what concerns and questions residents have. By voicing your opinion, we can help to improve the community, the services, and the content we produce for readers.

The online survey takes less than 5 minutes to complete. We value the input we receive from our readers. Your feedback helps to create a better community. The survey is available now.

Local News

The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.

IN THIS ARTICLE
RACINE COUNTY, WI
ABOUT

Racine County Eye provides readers with up-to-date local news from southeastern Wisconsin, including Kenosha and Racine. We cover local news about development, crime, schools, transportation, employment, COViD-19, and state, county, and local politics.

