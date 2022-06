KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A logistics problem has put a major road project in the Kalamazoo area on hold. The Michigan Department of Transportation Monday morning announced that due to complications with the delivery of bridge beams from Oklahoma City, OK, the total closure of Portage Road between the east and west legs of Kilgore Road in Kalamazoo to set bridge beams for the eastbound I-94 bridge over Portage Road has been delayed until further notice.

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO