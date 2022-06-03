San Francisco's Curt Casali behind the plate on Friday

Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran has been optioned to Triple-A Monday night. Jackie Bradley Jr. is back from a brief paternity leave. As a result, Duran is heading back to Triple-A Worcester. His only spot on the MLB roster will be in the event of an injury going forward.
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal will not start in Tuesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Wily Peralta will take the mound after the Tigers announced Skubal will start tomorrow for weather purposes. Through 22.1 innings this season, Peralta has recorded a 4.12 expected Fielding Independent Pitching rating and a...
Texas Rangers outfielder Kole Calhoun is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. Calhoun is getting the nod in right field, batting fourth in the order versus Mariners starter George Kirby. Our models project Calhoun for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.7 RBI and 11.0...
Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal is expected to start Tuesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Skubal was originally scratched due to concerns over the weather for Tuesday's clash with the Pirates. After the start of the game was pushed back to 9:10 PM, he is once again expected to make his scheduled start. Wily Peralta will not start.
Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Maldonado will move to the bench on Tuesday with Jason Castro catching for right-hander Justin Verlander. Castro will bat eighth versus right-hander Chris Flexen and Seattle. numberFire's models project Castro for 7.9...
Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the San Diego Padres. Yelich will start in left field on Sunday and bat third versus right-hander Mike Clevinger and the Padres. Lorenzo Cain moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Yelich for 9.2 FanDuel points...
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Tyler O'Neill is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against left-hander Jeffrey Springs and the Tampa Bay Rays. The Cardinals activated O'Neill from the injured list Tuesday after a three-week stint due to a shoulder injury. He is replacing Juan Yepez in left field and hitting fifth on Tuesday. The Cardinals optioned right-handed reliever Jake Walsh to Triple-A Memphis in a corresponding roster move.
Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up (to the tune of cold hard cash) to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy baseball on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former. Utilizing our projections as...
Los Angeles Angels infielder Tyler Wade is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Wade is getting the nod at second base, batting eighth in the order versus Phillies starter Kyle Gibson. Our models project Wade for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.3 RBI and 8.3...
Colorado Rockies infielder Garrett Hampson is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Atlanta Braves. Hampson is getting the nod at shortstop, batting eighth in the order versus Braves starter Charlie Morton. Our models project Hampson for 0.8 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.6 RBI and...
Boston Red Sox outfielder J.D. Martinez is starting Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Martinez is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting third in the order versus Angels starter Noah Syndergaard. Our models project Martinez for 1.3 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.3 home runs, 0.9 RBI...
Miami Marlins catcher Nick Fortes is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Washington Nationals. Fortes will catch for right-hander Edward Cabrera on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Joan Adon and Washington. Jacob Stallings moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Fortes for 8.3 FanDuel points on...
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Odubel Herrera is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Herrera is getting the nod in center field, batting seventh in the order versus Angels starter Patrick Sandoval. Our models project Herrera for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI and...
New York Mets infielder Jeff McNeil is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. McNeil is getting the nod at second base, batting eighth in the order versus Padres starter Blake Snell. Our models project McNeil for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.3 RBI and...
Texas Rangers infielder Andy Ibanez is in the starting lineup against right-hander Cal Quantrill and the Cleveland Guardians in Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader. The Rangers recalled Ibanez from Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday. He is starting at third base and batting ninth in the front end of Tuesday's twin bill. Ezequiel Duran is manning second base in Game 1.
Oakland Athletics outfielder/infielder Tony Kemp is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Kemp will move to the bench on Sunday with Sheldon Neuse starting at second base. Neuse will bat seventh versus left-hander Rich Hill and Boston. numberFire's models project Neuse for 8.1...
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Jace Peterson is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Peterson will move to the bench on Tuesday with Luis Urias starting at shortstop. Urias will bat first versus left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Phillies. numberFire's models project Urias for 10.5 FanDuel...
Los Angeles Angels catcher Max Stassi is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. Stassi is getting the nod behind the plate, batting fifth in the order versus Red Sox starter Michael Wacha. Our models project Stassi for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home...
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Keston Hiura is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Hiura will move to the bench on Tuesday with Hunter Renfroe starting in right field. Renfroe will bat fifth versus left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Phillies. numberFire's models project Renfroe 9.8 FanDuel...
Los Angeles Angels catcher Kurt Suzuki is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Suzuki is getting the nod behind the plate, batting seventh in the order versus Phillies starter Kyle Gibson. Our models project Suzuki for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4...
Comments / 0