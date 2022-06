Deputies went to a residence in an attempt to collect firearms in reference to a civil protection order. Deputies made contact with the protected party at the residence and collected the firearms and ammunition for safe keeping at the KCSO evidence room. While on scene the protected party advised the deputies of a domestic violence incident that occurred two days earlier. Deputies made contact with the offender, Colin Owen Roddy, and arrested him for domestic violence and aggravated menacing. The individual was issued a copy of the civil protection order and was issued a receipt for seized items.

KNOX COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO