ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cordele, GA

Cordele man’s litany of drug charges

By Vince Lennon
southgatv.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCORDELE, GA – Crisp County Sheriff’s deputies execute a search warrant on a suspected drug dealer and find a litany of illegal substances and a few stolen weapons as well. Deputies say a search warrant served last week...

www.southgatv.com

Comments / 2

Related
WCTV

Traffic stop in Leon County leads to drug arrest

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Leon County Sheriff’s Office deputy uncovered several illegal substances while arresting a man for driving with a suspended license on Saturday, according to a press release. The deputy noticed a repeat traffic offender sitting in the driver seat of a vehicle at a convenience...
LEON COUNTY, FL
WALB 10

Moultrie man pleads guilty to meth trafficking

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Moultrie man pleaded guilty to attempting to distribute a kilo of crystal meth in Moultrie, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia. Anthony Giddens, 40, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine in federal court on June...
MOULTRIE, GA
wgxa.tv

2 suspects found with stolen firearm during roadblock in Bibb County

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Deputies arrested two suspects in possession of a stolen gun during a traffic check in Bibb County. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, deputies were operating a roadblock when they spotted 26-year-old Clinton Heard III and 21-year-old Charana Lashay Jordan not wearing seatbelts. Deputies asked...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Crisp County, GA
Crime & Safety
County
Crisp County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Cordele, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Cordele, GA
valdostatoday.com

VPD make arrest for Dollar General burglary

VALDOSTA – A 40-year-old Valdosta resident was arrested after an alarm company assisted Valdosta police. Offender: Thomas, Christopher D, African American male, age 40, resident of Valdosta. On June 3, 2022, at approximately 12:34 am., Valdosta Police Department Patrol Officers responded to Dollar General (1610 Northside Drive) after E911...
VALDOSTA, GA
douglasnow.com

Deep South Farm Supply employee charged with taking, burning truck and trailer

Last week, a Deep South Fuel employee was arrested and charged after he allegedly stole, shot, and burned a company truck and trailer in western Coffee County. According to a report obtained from the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office, last Tuesday, a deputy responded to a report of a truck and trailer on fire in the middle of Jack Vickers Road. No one was around the burning truck. Though the truck was badly burned, Deep South Fuel could still be seen on the door. While officers and firefighters were on the scene, other deputies were at Deep South Farm Center. The report states that Deep South representatives stated that an employee, Josh Railey, had not shown up for work that morning. The report further states that Railey “had been causing problems” and he often carried a 9mm handgun. Railey also lived near the area of the burning truck.
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Drug Dealer#Drugs#Litany#Machine Gun#Ga#Crisp County Sheriff
douglasnow.com

Pickett to stand trial this month on 2020 aggravated assault charge

An Ambrose man will stand trial later this month on an aggravated assault charge, a crime with a maximum sentence of 20 years, following an altercation in 2020. The defendant, 36-year-old Deedrick Donte Pickett, is accused of cutting another man with a knife during a dispute. According to a Coffee...
AMBROSE, GA
WTXL ABC 27 News

Tallahassee Police Officer killed in crash

The Tallahassee Police Department and Leon County Sheriff's Office released a joint statement this morning with further details about Wednesday's deadly crash. According to the statement, at around 12:28 a.m., the Leon County Sheriff's Office received a call about an assault in the 4200 block of Saplin Court.
WALB 10

APD investigating building wire theft

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is investigating after wiring was stolen throughout a building. It happened at the former Mediacom building in the 500 block of Flint Avenue. The building’s owner told police that wiring was taken throughout the building. Witnesses also told police they saw...
ALBANY, GA
wgxa.tv

Judge signs off on closure of Friends Food Mart after multiple deadly shootings

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A judge has signed an order authorizing the temporary closure of a convenience store on Houston Avenue where multiple deadly shootings have recently occurred. Macon-Bibb County said in a release on Tuesday that Mayor Lester Miller has authorized Verified Complaint to Abate Public Nuisance and For...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WCTV

Decatur County deputies investigating armed robbery in Brinson

DECATUR COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating an armed robbery that happened early Friday morning in the Brinson area. Deputies say the identity of the suspects is not known at this point, but they are believed to be white men. The victim described the suspect vehicle as a 4-door, early 2000s dark blue or black Ford F-150 with bullet hole rims.
DECATUR COUNTY, GA
southgatv.com

DOJ: Adel drug dealer gets 200 months behind bars

ALBANY, GA – A Southwest Georgia resident and gang member with an extensive criminal history was sentenced to serve 200 months in prison after a federal jury found him guilty on all counts. Quinton Jarod Simmons, 30, of Adel, Georgia, was sentenced to a total of 200 months for...
ADEL, GA
41nbc.com

Macon man sentenced in dog fighting and drug distribution ring case

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The U.S. Department of Justice says the 12th defendant– a 40 year-old man from Macon– has been sentenced after being involved in a dog fighting and drug distribution ring that has been active from May of 2019 to February of 2020. Shelley Johnson...
MACON, GA
Post-Searchlight

Stolen car found at Horseshoe Bend

Tuesday evening, a resident of Ridgefield Drive reported their car stolen after stepping outside to take a smoke. According to Bainbridge Public Safety Chief Redell Walton, the resident did keep a spare key hidden in his vehicle, but told officers he never heard anyone drive off in it. Officers recovered...
DECATUR COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

Wanted: Columbus Police looking for 2022 wanted violent offenders

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police Department has released a updated list of its 2022 wanted violent criminal offenders and are asking for help from the public in locating each person listed. Police said no one should attempt to apprehend these individuals under any circumstances. Anyone who knows anything about any of these individuals should […]
COLUMBUS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy