WRVO – U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) is hoping the Senate votes this week on legislation that helps veterans who became sick after exposure to toxic burn pits. During the Iraq and Afghanistan wars, the way to get rid of trash was to dig a hole in the ground, fill it with garbage, medical waste and any other trash, douse it with jet fuel, and set it on fire. Anyone in the vicinity would breathe in the thick black smoke. And when many service members came home they started suffering from rare cancers, lung diseases and respiratory illnesses and they felt there was a connection with those toxic burn pits.

