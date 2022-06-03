ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Odubel Herrera held out of Phillies' lineup Friday

By Josh Levinson
numberfire.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhiladelphia Phillies outfielder Odubel Herrera is not in the starting lineup for Friday's series opener against...

www.numberfire.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Joe Maddon’s immediate reaction to being fired by Angels

The Los Angeles Angels made the decision to part ways with Joe Maddon amid the Angels’ woeful stretch of games that has seen them lose 12 in a row. Maddon, who was in the final year of his contract, was let go just 56 games into the 2022 MLB season. Speaking with Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, Maddon revealed he was not expecting to be fired by the club and that the move came as somewhat of a shock to him.
ANAHEIM, CA
ClutchPoints

Joe Maddon’s salty response to Angels losing streak question will raise eyebrows

The Los Angeles Angels have now dropped 12 games in a row following Monday’s defeat at the hands of the Red Sox. The Halos were expected to compete this season and started out the 2022 campaign strong. But they are now under .500 and manager Joe Maddon’s job security is wearing thin. Maddon’s salty response to a fairly basic question after Monday’s loss will raise eyebrows as well.
ANAHEIM, CA
Yardbarker

Yankees preparing to get a huge bullpen piece back in August

The New York Yankees have been plagued by injury the past few weeks, specifically in their bullpen. Having lost Chad Green to Tommy John surgery, Jonathan Loáisiga to shoulder discomfort, and Aroldis Chapman to Achilles tendinitis, manager Aaron Boone has been forced to lean on several younger options to smooth over the losses.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
thecomeback.com

Yankees cut 2019 third-round draft choice around allegations he stole equipment from teammates

The New York Yankees have cut 2019 third-round draft choice Jake Sanford, reportedly for stealing equipment from teammates and scamming baseball fans. As per NJ.com’s Brendan Kuty, Sanford (seen above during a March interview with WNKY’s Maxwell Trink) allegedly was caught stealing baseball equipment from teammates and trying to sell that equipment online. Sanford repeatedly hounded teammates for their equipment to sell online, while occasionally swiping it from their lockers, a person with knowledge of the situation told Kuty. He spent last season with the low-A Tampa Tarpons and high-A Hudson Valley Renegades, then was assigned to the team’s Florida Complex League FCL Yankees affiliate this year. But he was cut last Thursday.
MLB
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Yankees Announcer's Decision

Longtime New York Yankees radio announcer John Sterling will cut down his travelling schedule during the second half of the season. According to the New York Post's Andrew Marchand, Sterling will skip about 25-30 road games. Although he once called 5,058 consecutive Yankees games for WFAN, the 84-year-old said he needs some extra rest.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Tyler Wade starting Sunday for Angels

Los Angeles Angels infielder Tyler Wade is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Wade is getting the nod at second base, batting eighth in the order versus Phillies starter Kyle Gibson. Our models project Wade for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.3 RBI and 8.3...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mickey Moniak
NBC Sports

WATCH: David Ortiz's son, D'Angelo, drives in Manny Ramirez Jr.

D'Angelo Ortiz and Manny Ramirez Jr., the sons of Red Sox legends David Ortiz and Manny Ramirez, are teammates on the Brockton Rox of the Futures Collegiate League. During a game on Sunday, D'Angelo Ortiz knocked in a run that scored Ramirez Jr. Watch the video below, courtesy of The...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Phillies promote dominant pitching prospect Painter

Andrew Painter is going to the Shore. The Phillies have promoted the 19-year-old pitching prospect to their High A Jersey Shore club after a couple of dominant months at Low A Clearwater. Painter will make his first start for the BlueClaws on Sunday. The team is on the road all...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phillies#The Los Angeles Angels#Mlb Heat Map
numberfire.com

Luis Rengifo starting for Los Angeles Monday

Los Angeles Angels infielder Luis Rengifo is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. Rengifo is getting the nod at second base while seventh in the order versus Red Sox starter Michael Wacha. Our models project Rengifo for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 RBI...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Max Stassi starting on Monday for Angels

Los Angeles Angels catcher Max Stassi is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. Stassi is getting the nod behind the plate, batting fifth in the order versus Red Sox starter Michael Wacha. Our models project Stassi for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home...
ANAHEIM, CA
numberfire.com

Red Sox starting Bobby Dalbec at first base on Tuesday

Boston Red Sox infielder Bobby Dalbec is starting in Tuesday's game against Los Angeles Angels. Dalbec will take over at first base after Franchy Cordeo was given a breather on the road. numberFire's models project Dalbec to score 10.7 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
NewsBreak
MLB
numberfire.com

Angels' Juan Lagares batting seventh on Tuesday

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Juan Lagares is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Lagares will start in right field on Tuesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Garrett Whitlock and Boston. Jo Adell moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Lagares for 7.5 FanDuel points...
ANAHEIM, CA
numberfire.com

Jarren Duran optioned to Triple-A by Red Sox Monday

Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran has been optioned to Triple-A Monday night. Jackie Bradley Jr. is back from a brief paternity leave. As a result, Duran is heading back to Triple-A Worcester. His only spot on the MLB roster will be in the event of an injury going forward.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Brewers' Hunter Renfroe batting fifth on Tuesday

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Hunter Renfroe is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Renfroe will start in right field on Tuesday and bat fifth versus left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Phillies. Keston Hiura moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Renfroe 9.8 FanDuel points on Tuesday....
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy