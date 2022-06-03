Police: Local man arrested after nearly striking police officer during high-speed chase

POCATELLO — A 30-year-old local man was arrested Thursday and faces numerous felony charges during a high-speed pursuit in which he almost struck an officer and ended with police executing a PIT maneuver, authorities said.

Ryan Daniel Reyes, of Chubbuck, faces two counts of aggravated battery, eluding police and possession of a controlled substance fentanyl with the intent to deliver, following the incident, which began to unfold around 2:45 p.m. Thursday, according to police and court records the Idaho State Journal obtained Friday.

Pocatello police say narcotics detectives observed Reyes conduct a suspected drug transaction on the 100 block of Jefferson Avenue and another on the 100 block of Garrett Way.

On the 1400 block of Yellowstone Avenue detectives observed Reyes cross over the center yellow line and requested a marked patrol vehicle pull over Reyes.

An officer attempted a traffic stop near the intersection of West Quinn Road and Hurley Drive on the black 2008 Chevrolet Impala Reyes was driving but he fled from the scene at a high rate of speed, according to police. Reyes attempted to hide in a parking spot at the Ross Dress for Less discount department store but sped away when the pursuing officer approached, police said.

As Reyes was fleeing the Ross Dress for Less parking lot nearly collided head-on with a Pocatello police vehicle, narrowly missing, police said.

Reyes then fled into the parking lots of Walmart and McDonalds before turning north on Yellowstone, said police, adding that another Pocatello police officer was parked on the on-ramp to Interstate 86 to prevent Reyes from using the interstate to flee.

The police officer parked on the on-ramp opened his door to exit the vehicle just before Reyes struck the driver’s side door, bending it backwards and breaking out the glass window, police said. He also struck a van in the northbound lane on Yellowstone Avenue, police added.

A pursuing officer attempted a PIT maneuver on Interstate 86 and caused Reyes’ vehicle to spin around. Reyes then struck another Pocatello police vehicle head-on, police said. Officers converged on Reyes’ vehicle and boxed him in, which ended the pursuit. Reyes was subsequently arrested without further incident.

Police searched the vehicle and located seven “dirty 30s’ pills laced with fentanyl, though police say they believe Reyes may have consumed significant amounts of drugs resulting in his transfer to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello via ground ambulance.

Aside from Reyes consuming the drugs, nobody was injured during the incident, police said.

Idaho State Police investigated the crashes and Chubbuck police also assisted in briefly shutting down Interstate 86 during the incident, police said.

Reyes was transported to the Bannock County Jail around 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

He has an arraignment hearing set for 1:30 p.m. Friday and prosecutors have requested his bond be set at $100,000.

The felony possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver charge against Reyes carries a maximum penalty of up to life in prison and a fine of up to $25,000. The other three felony charges collectively carry a maximum penalty of up to 35 years in prison and a fine of up to $150,000.

Prosecutors also intend to seek two felony enhancements against Reyes, one for being a persistent violator and another for using a weapon during the commission of a felony crime. The persistent violator enhancement could extend any prison sentence levied against him by no less than five years and up to life and the deadly weapons enhancement could extend his prison sentence by 15 years, if he’s convicted of both.