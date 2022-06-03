Thairo Estrada sent to Giants' bench on Friday night

The Detroit Tigers sent rookie hurler Elvin Rodriguez to the mound against the New York Yankees on Sunday. After getting out to a strong start, it seemed as if the Yankees had figured out Rodriguez in the fourth and fifth innings. Well, it turns out, that’s exactly what happened. A video from Jomboy began making the rounds online, in which he identified that the Yankees had figured out the Tigers signs, due to Rodriguez tipping his pitches. The result was ugly, with Rodriguez inadvertently telling the Yankees exactly what he was pitching, and getting shelled for 10 earned runs on 11 hits as a result.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO