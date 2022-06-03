ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Serum From a Cindy Crawford-Approved Brand Yields ‘Denser, Fuller & Shinier Hair’ — Here’s How

By Arielle Tschinkel
 4 days ago
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Even though hair thinning and hair loss are incredibly common and have many potential causes (including dietary changes, new medications, increased stress levels, and illness), it’s understandable if you feel stressed out upon noticing a change in your hair’s texture . Before you start shelling out for pricey products and treatments to help slow the shed and restore your crown to its former glory, look no further than Rene Furterer , the beloved French hair care brand whose products are designed to nourish and protect your strands from root to tip.

One such product shoppers can’t stop boasting about: the Tonucia Concentrated Youth Serum , a luxe, lightweight serum that provides a one-two punch that helps stop shedding in its tracks, while helping to thicken existing strands for a more voluminous look overall.

Rene Furterer Tonucia Concentrated Youth Serum

Tonucia Concentrated Youth Serum

$36


A powerful blend of natural antioxidants like lemon balm extract helps protect against environmental free radicals that contribute to hair aging and loss, while plant-based hyaluronic acids like tamarind seed extract boost strand-thickening collagen. Vitamins B3, B5, B6, B8 and B7 — as well as orange essential oils — help nourish and energize the scalp to promote new growth, while wheat microproteins help fill gaps within the hairs’ cuticles, making hair look thicker and fuller with continued use.

Shoppers love that this leave-in serum can be used on wet or dry strands, helping to minimize shedding on all hair types. As one five-star buyer recently shared: “I love how wonderful this makes my scalp feel. I can feel it nourish and soothe my scalp and strengthen my hair.”

Another called it “excellent,” adding, “my hair is stronger with less shedding.” Yet another shared: “Finally! A product to use on my tight scalp. Not only does it help moisturize my scalp it plumps up my hair strands and adds fullness to my style.”

With celeb fans like Cindy Crawford boasting about the brand’s gentle, protective products, it’s clear why you’ll want to say “oui, oui” to this scalp-loving serum ASAP.

