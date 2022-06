After Bobbi Kristina was placed in a medically induced coma in 2015, Bobby Brown was optimistic she would recover. It wasn’t until Whitney Houston visited him in a dream that he was able to let go of hope that Bobbi would wake up and ever live a normal life again. “Having to watch my daughter fight for her life made me see how precious life is,” Bobby admitted in part two of Biography: Bobby Brown on May 31. “She fought hard. They told me that she wouldn’t live a normal life. I was prepared to take care of her for the rest of her life being a vegetable, but my daughter wouldn’t want to live like that. She wouldn’t want to be like that.”

