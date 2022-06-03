This annual Costco membership deal includes $80 towards purchases—shop Groupon now

Get a Costco membership at Groupon that includes a $40 Costco shop card and $40 off your next Costco online order of $250 or more. Reviewed.com

If you're looking to save money on groceries and gas right now, Costco should be on your radar. The wholesale club offers members-only accesS to Costco's massive selection of groceries, gas stations, car washes and more. Right now, you can snag an annual Costco membership deal at Groupon and start saving in bulk.

Through Sunday, August 14 , Costco shoppers can get an annual Gold Star membership at Groupon for $60 and receive a $40 Costco shop card and $40 off one online purchase of $250 or more. The offer is valid for new members or previous Costco cardholders whose membership expired prior to January 1, 2022 .

When purchasing the Groupon deal, you will need to agree to auto-renew your Costco membership by inputting a credit card. However, if you decide not to renew your membership, you can cancel your membership before the renewal charge occurs after one year. To get your physical Costco card, all you have to do is visit a Costco location in-person and start saving at the wholesaler. You will receive a $40 promo code for your online order via email and the $40 Costco shop card will be mailed to you. The shop card is valid for grocery purchases only, meaning it cannot be used for gas or carwashes.

The membership essentially pays for itself with $80 in discounts to be used on your next Costco purchases. For those thinking about getting a Costco membership , now is the time to do so with this epic Groupon deal.

